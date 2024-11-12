Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some fans and media have been unkind to Fox Sports’ Big Noon Saturday in recent weeks, and Joel Klatt has something to say on the matter.

Klatt is in his 10th season as the lead analyst on Fox Sports’ college football coverage, which has been featured in the Big Noon window since 2019. Big Noon Saturday games have been a huge ratings success for the network, and Klatt has earned praise for his work alongside play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson.

But there seems to be growing fatigue among some fans with the Big Noon schedule. One point of contention is that Ohio State will end up playing six Big Noon games this season. Buckeyes fans have complained that costs them the unique experience of night games at Ohio Stadium. Penn State fans were upset recently when their home game against Ohio State kicked off in the noon window, preventing them from going with their “White Out” theme against the Buckeyes.

The online criticism grew Monday after the Big Ten confirmed Ohio State’s Nov. 23 game against Indiana will be featured on Big Noon.

Klatt stepped firmly into that debate Monday, with a thread on X detailing Big Noon Saturday‘s origins, how Fox Sports chooses games in that slot, and more.

“Fox Sports saw a clear opportunity to build value into the sport by creating a 3rd window for premium CFB. That clearly worked,” Klatt wrote.

“The Big 10 entered into partnership with 3 network partners and those partners have exclusivity in their preferred window.”

Klatt then explained the exclusive broadcast windows available for Fox, CBS, and NBC.

Klatt concluded with a shout-out to the show’s staffers and their commitment.

“I love this sport and am committed to showcasing the incredible environments, programs, and players that make our sport so incredible,” Klatt wrote. “You will find me and the entire hard-working Fox Sports Big Noon crew wherever we are sent, celebrating this great sport and its amazing fans.”

Klatt’s message is all true but is little consolation for the fans who are tired of Ohio State playing in that window so often. During Saturday’s Ohio State-Purdue game, after Johnson made several very subdued calls on big plays, some fans even speculated he was sending a subtle message that he’s weary of calling Buckeyes games.

