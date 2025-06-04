The College Football Playoff model appears destined to expand to 16 teams in some fashion. But according to Fox college football color analyst Joel Klatt, the Big 12 should be careful in the kind of format that they support.

One of the proposed formats that has “gained traction, in the past few weeks has been what has been deemed the “5+11” 16-team CFP format that would see five automatic bids and 11 at-large teams get into the CFP annually, starting in 2026.

The Big 12 has been in favor of this format, which Joel Klatt can’t understand for the life of him. On the most recent episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt argued that the Big 12 would “get crushed” if this format went into place, essentially only guaranteeing the conference one sure CFP team each year.

“I think it is absolutely bananas that the Big 12 and their ADs and their coaches would argue for this,” Joel Klatt said. “Because they’re going to get crushed by this. If you want the sport to continue coalescing power in only two power conferences, then go to a 5+11 model. Because that’s exactly what will happen.”

In particular, Klatt is arguing that the Big 12 will be left in the dark most seasons while the Big Ten, SEC, and potentially even the ACC receive multiple bids in most year if the 5+11 format goes into place.

“Think about the gamble that putting the sport in the boardroom is for the Big 12 and the ACC,” Klatt added. “If they’re going to take a position that the 5+11 model… is better for the sport, then I think more often than not, we’re gonna have years like we had last year, in which we would have had I believe it’s six teams from the SEC, three teams from the ACC, four teams from the Big Ten, and guess what the Big 12 got? One. They would have gotten one team in last year. Even in an expanded 16-team field, and even with 11 at-large bids. You go back to 2023. How many teams would they have gotten in a 5+11 model? One. One team.

“Yet, here we are, trying to guarantee them two spots,” Klatt said. “And they’re gonna argue for a model where they get one? Here’s the bet. Over the course of, let’s just call it five years. Over the course of five years, I can guarantee these conferences two spots every single year. So, they’re gonna get 10 Playoff teams. By the way, there was that stipulation there’s three at-large bids, there’s a chance for a third. Now, it might be unlikely, but there is a chance for a third, but you’re guaranteed two. So, at a minimum, you’re going to get two Playoff teams every single year in a model that is 4+4+2+2+1+3. We go to that.”

It’s entirely subjective what format is truly best for the sport of college football. But on paper, it seems like Klatt is dead on about the 5+11 format largely damaging any conference that isn’t the SEC and the Big Ten, who hold most of the power in negotiations after the “memorandum of understanding” signed last year that gives the Big Ten and SEC near autonomous control over the CFP format.

It sure seems like the Big 12 isn’t even supporting the format that is seemingly in their best interest, which would likely be the “4-4-2-2-1-3” format, where the Big 12 and ACC would at least get two automatic CFP bids, with the possibility for more out of the three at-large bids that remain.

And considering Klatt covers the Big 12 pretty extensively for Fox and is a Colorado alum, it’s fair to understand why he is so passionate about the matter.