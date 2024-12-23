Joe Davis and Greg Olsen Credit: NFL on Fox
The NFC East rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders proved to be a thriller early on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the game hit a snag in the first quarter when star Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts exited the game with a concussion and was replaced by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Eagles backup was a clear step down from Hurts, who had led his team to a franchise record ten-straight wins prior to Sunday.

For some watching the game, however, Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis failed to mention the importance of that loss enough throughout the game. Instead, Davis leaned into the narrative that a Commanders win was improbable given the team had turned it over five times on the day.

That decision was apparent in Davis’ call of the game-winning touchdown throw from Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Daniels fires. End zone. TOUCHDOWN! Jamison Crowder. PREPOSTEROUS! Five turnovers and the lead with seconds remaining!”

Many on social media considered this framing to be one-sided, including Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina.

In Davis’ defense, anytime a team is able to overcome five turnovers to win a game is notable. It’s only happened one other time this season, when the Detroit Lions beat the Houston Texans last month despite five interceptions by Jared Goff.

That said, the Eagles were firmly in control of the game during the first quarter, only to let the game slowly slip away as Pickett’s limitations were made apparent. While you never want to dwell too much on an injury during a broadcast, when a player as important has Hurts goes down it rightfully becomes the primary narrative in the game.

Davis would probably have been better served to focus more on the injury than he did, especially since it ultimately cost the Eagles the game.

