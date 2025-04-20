Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Davis is not just one of the best young announcers in sports, but one of the best overall. And he proved it again on Saturday night working the MLB on Fox by having to remain neutral in calling the team where he works his day job.

Davis has had to replace two legendary figures in two different roles calling games. Locally, he stepped in to replace the icon Vin Scully as the television play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers. And then on the national scene, he has taken the baton from Joe Buck as the lead play-by-play voice of the MLB on Fox and the man who calls the World Series.

In both positions, there is no doubt that he has done and is doing a great job. But sometimes those positions collide. As they did on Saturday night when the Dodgers visited the Texas Rangers in a game that Davis called for Fox Sports.

Incredibly, the Rangers won the game on a walk-off home run by slugger Adolis Garcia in the bottom of the ninth inning. And give Joe Davis all the credit in the world because he called it just as he would have if it was the Dodgers and he was working the local telecast.

Adolis García crushes a two-run homer to give the Rangers a walk-off win over the Dodgers! Joe Davis (Dodgers play-by-play man) with the national/regional TV call for Fox. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/jvCUpPaaQU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 19, 2025

That was a great call and it’s a testament to the professionalism of Joe Davis that he can give that kind of energy for a walk-off home run against the team that he calls on a daily basis. If he would have given the Garcia home run the Hawk Harrelson silent treatment, it probably wouldn’t have been the best feeling on a national broadcast.