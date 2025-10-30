Photo Credit: Fox

Joe Davis has been the MLB on Fox play-by-play announcer for the World Series since 2022, and on Monday night, he was on the call for a Game 3 marathon that featured Freddie Freeman hitting a walk-off home run to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in 18 innings.

Ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday night, Fox showed off a cinematic piece that features Davis offering his thoughts on the art and science behind calling a walk-off home run in the World Series.

The feature segment included examples of what the television production truck goes through to help the announcer make it all come together, and provided glimpses of iconic World Series walk-off home runs hit by Kirk Gibson (with the iconic Vin Scully “She is gone!” call), Joe Carter, Kirby Puckett, Derek Jeter, and David Freese, in addition to Freeman’s.

Fox put together a cinematic piece on Joe Davis and the art of calling World Series walk-off home runs, like the Freddie Freeman blast in Game 3. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/36LCNYP4IJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2025

“Part of what makes baseball so special is it’s this slow journey that meanders through the summer,” Davis began. “Then you get into October, and everything that you love about baseball, you’ve got it with tension added to it. In the World Series, especially, for me, it’s the idea that any pitch can be the pitch. You know that the next one could be that one.”

“When you think about World Series, and you think about big moments, these two teams definitely have a hand in some of the biggest,” Davis said.

“You know, I talk about the word ‘responsibility’ in this job,” Davis continued. “It’s a responsibility to capture the moment. What you hope is all that thinking, all that synthesizing that you put in over the course of, really, your career and your life, that in that moment, it all kind of comes together and the right thing comes out.”

“You never know who’s going to be the guy,” Davis said. “You never know when that next pitch is going to be the pitch that you always talk about. You just do know that there’s always going to be a next moment coming.”