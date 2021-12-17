Joe Buck on Undeniable.
By Matt Clapp on

It was a frightening scene in the first quater of Thursday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, when Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a serious head injury after hitting his head on the turf. The game was delayed for several minutes, and Parham was stretchered off the field while his arms were shaking. The Chargers have released an update, stating that Parham “is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition.”

Well, after saying that “the last thing we would ever do is speculate about any injury, especially that type,” Fox play-by-play man Joe Buck proceeded to speculate with a bizarre statement:

“I will just add this- it is very cold, at least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was more the issue than anything else.”

Buck has been getting destroyed on Twitter for his comment. Additionally, the Fox broadcast made things even more uncomfortable by zooming in on Parham, and that also drew plenty of criticism.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

