Joe Buck still takes a lot of shit from people despite the fact that he’s actually very good at his job. One thing that you can’t criticize: his willingness to work.

With the NFL season in full swing and the World Series set to begin next week, Buck is in the nexus of Fox’s main sports properties. And as the network’s clear #1 broadcaster, he’s about to embark on a very, very busy week, calling seven games in seven nights across two sports and four cities.

It's going to be a heck of a broadcasting week for Joe Buck starting on Sunday. Sunday: Bucs-Packers

Monday: Bills-Chiefs

Tuesday: World Series Game 1

Wednesday: World Series Game 2

Thursday: Giants-Eagles

Friday: World Series Game 3

Saturday: World Series Game 4 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 15, 2020

That’s assuming all of these games happen, of course. NFL games in particular are a very fluid situation this year; the only reason Buck has a Monday night game to call is because Bills-Chiefs was pushed back from Thursday.

If it goes off as currently planned, though, (and assuming Buck isn’t doing any of them remotely) Buck will call Sunday’s game in Tampa, head to Buffalo for Monday night, then to Texas for the first two World Series games at the neutral site in Arlington. Then to Philadelphia for Thursday night’s Giants-Eagles game, and then back to Texas to finish the stretch.

Then, of course, there’s next Sunday’s Game 5. If necessary, Buck will certainly be on the call for that, meaning he’ll have worked eight games in eight days. That’s obviously an impressive run, even moreso than his famed 2012 day calling an NFL game and a World Series game on the same Sunday.