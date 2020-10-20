Before Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a military flyover took place at Raymond James Stadium. Fox broadcasters Joe Buck (who’s *very* busy these days) and Troy Aikman had a conversation about pregame flyovers, which follow the national anthem at stadiums.

It’s important to note that the conversation was caught on a hot mic during a raw feed; this wasn’t heard on the main Fox broadcast. So, Buck and Aikman were unaware that they were being recorded.

In a video obtained Defector, Aikman can be heard saying, “That’s a lot of fuel just to do a little flyover.”

Buck replies in very sarcastic fashion with, “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!”

And Aikman replies to that with, “That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

So, Buck and Aikman clearly aren’t fans of the flyovers, which particularly seem to be a questionable use of resources at empty stadiums (in the case of Raymond James, the stadium is operating at 25% capacity).