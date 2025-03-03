Fox NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson on Super Bowl LIX pregame coverage.

One of the longest tenures in sports broadcasting has come to an end. Jimmy Johnson, who had been on Fox NFL Sunday since its 1994 beginnings (apart from his return to coaching from 1996-99; he came back to the show in 2002) announced to Colin Cowherd on FS1’s The Herd Monday that he’s retiring from Fox Sports:

Jimmy Johnson just announced his retirement from Fox Sports on The Herd pic.twitter.com/bpBzbR2XSz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2025

Johnson, 81, had hinted at retirement during Super Bowl Week this year saying, “I used to say ‘one more year,’ and then it got to be, ‘well, I don’t know,’ and now it’s ‘one more day at a time.’ I never know. I’ll just see how I feel here going into next year.”

Then, a Fox tribute to him during the Super Bowl LIX pregame show seemed to indicate retirement was coming, but he said on-air then he was taking it “one day at a time.”

Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel (who co-wrote Johnson’s Swagger memoir) reported that this was Johnson’s decision, and that he only made it a few days ago. Hyde noted that after Johnson first proposed retirement to his bosses, Fox offered him a reduced set of dates and he declined, telling Hyde “I’m 100 percent sure, I’m done. I’m retiring for good this time.” And now that he’s made that retirement decision, tributes have poured in, including from his longtime Fox NFL Sunday colleagues:

Congratulations on your retirement @JimmyJohnson ! It has been 17 seasons of fun and laughs sitting next to you. You’re truly one of a kind and thanks for being you and gifting me with one of the best friendships anyone could ever ask for. Hope you enjoy fishing and drinking… pic.twitter.com/bYGRhVAegu — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 3, 2025

Congrats to America’s coach and our teammate @JimmyJohnson on your retirement. Folks, one of the biggest honors of my life the last 22 years has been sitting next to Jimmy in our Avocado Room and laughing our butts off with him, laughing til it hurt. I’m going to miss laughing… pic.twitter.com/CGhW5OdIeu — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 3, 2025

Fox Sports also issued a statement with CEO Eric Shanks praising Johnson:

How about that @JimmyJohnson! Congratulations coach, thank you and all the best from your @FOXSports and @NFLonFOX family as you set sail into retirement. pic.twitter.com/PLz98dYNjf — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 3, 2025

And many others from across the media world chimed in to pay tribute to Johnson’s Fox NFL Sunday run:

Jimmy Johnson is everything that is right about sports media. Loves the game. Is passionate about the game. Celebrates the game. HAS FUN covering the game. Focused on what makes the game great and still gave you critical analysis with solutions. Enjoy retirement Legend 🫡 https://t.co/w2xXUcrG9u — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 3, 2025

One of the greats. https://t.co/7acwUcjx6X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2025

Congrats to the legend Jimmy Johnson on two Hall of Fame careers. https://t.co/OPxea5bV8L — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 3, 2025

Jimmy Johnson announces his TV retirement. Raising a cold @Heineken in your honor! https://t.co/ruXUHZFTgG — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) March 3, 2025

Much of Fox NFL Sunday‘s success over its 31-year run as the most-watched NFL pregame show has been attributed to its remarkable continuity. Johnson (apart from that coaching break), Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long were all there since the start more than three decades ago. Curt Menefee joined in 2006 and Michael Strahan in 2008. And while there have been newer additions like Rob Gronkowski, the longtime figures have remained key to the show’s success. Johnson’s work there and his chemistry with that team has drawn a lot of praise over the years, and that was reflected in the tributes Monday.