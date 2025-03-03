Fox NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson Fox NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson on Super Bowl LIX pregame coverage.
One of the longest tenures in sports broadcasting has come to an end. Jimmy Johnson, who had been on Fox NFL Sunday since its 1994 beginnings (apart from his return to coaching from 1996-99; he came back to the show in 2002) announced to Colin Cowherd on FS1’s The Herd Monday that he’s retiring from Fox Sports:

Johnson, 81, had hinted at retirement during Super Bowl Week this year saying, “I used to say ‘one more year,’ and then it got to be, ‘well, I don’t know,’ and now it’s ‘one more day at a time.’ I never know. I’ll just see how I feel here going into next year.”

Then, a Fox tribute to him during the Super Bowl LIX pregame show seemed to indicate retirement was coming, but he said on-air then he was taking it “one day at a time.”

Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel (who co-wrote Johnson’s Swagger memoir) reported that this was Johnson’s decision, and that he only made it a few days ago. Hyde noted that after Johnson first proposed retirement to his bosses, Fox offered him a reduced set of dates and he declined, telling Hyde “I’m 100 percent sure, I’m done. I’m retiring for good this time.” And now that he’s made that retirement decision, tributes have poured in, including from his longtime Fox NFL Sunday colleagues:

Fox Sports also issued a statement with CEO Eric Shanks praising Johnson:

And many others from across the media world chimed in to pay tribute to Johnson’s Fox NFL Sunday run:

Much of Fox NFL Sunday‘s success over its 31-year run as the most-watched NFL pregame show has been attributed to its remarkable continuity. Johnson (apart from that coaching break), Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long were all there since the start more than three decades ago. Curt Menefee joined in 2006 and Michael Strahan in 2008. And while there have been newer additions like Rob Gronkowski, the longtime figures have remained key to the show’s success. Johnson’s work there and his chemistry with that team has drawn a lot of praise over the years, and that was reflected in the tributes Monday.

