It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has a problem with LeBron James. Maybe it’s because Skip really doesn’t like him or he knows that’s the easiest way to troll LeBron’s fans or maybe LeBron once ran over Skip’s dog (definitely not that). The point is that Skip loves hating on LeBron and will find any reason to go to that well.

Last night, Bayless tweeted out his latest beef with LeBron where he took issue with the Lakers star going to the Aces-Sparks WNBA game at the LA Convention Center instead of going to Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center. Normally, when this gets discussed on the next morning’s Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe is the one who defends LeBron. This time, it would be host/moderator Jenny Taft taking the lead to grill Skip. Taft pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with going to a WNBA game and that LeBron has been a massive fan for years.

No more nice Jenny. ? pic.twitter.com/aoAK8hd0Zd — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) July 2, 2021

Taft could’ve really hammered Skip but doing that would kind of kill the show’s gimmick.

Taft could’ve pointed out that it didn’t matter what LeBron did, Skip would’ve had an issue with whatever he did or didn’t do. In this case, Skip was mad that LeBron didn’t go to Game 6 of a playoff game that he himself wasn’t playing in. If LeBron had actually gone to the game, Skip likely would’ve said something to the effect that it was a bad look for LeBron to show up because it showed he didn’t care about losing and lacked leadership skills because he went to see a rival team play and that it was a slap in the face to Lakers fans who want to win.

Many players say they don’t watch their sport’s championship games if they’re not involved. Tom Brady has said over the years that he doesn’t watch the Super Bowl if his team isn’t playing because it’s “hard to watch.” And while some people have criticized him for being a sore loser, someone like Skip (who LOVES Brady) would probably talk about how Brady won’t accept anything less than a title, that he can’t stand to see anyone else lift the Lombardi Trophy and that he cares about winning much as the fans do.

When it comes to Skip Bayless, it’s “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” for LeBron James.

