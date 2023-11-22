Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Like many, Jay Glazer has a problem with what he perceives to be misinformation being spread during Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Only Glazer’s issue doesn’t have anything to do with the coronavirus or Rodgers’ improbably fast recovery from a torn Achilles, but rather, an impression that was performed of the Fox insider.

During Rodgers’ weekly paid appearance on Tuesday, the New York Jets quarterback called for someone to do a reenactment of Glazer reporting on his recovery. Producer Ty Schmit answered the call, doing his best to imitate the New Jersey native’s cadence and mannerisms.

“Listen, it was within good reason. I’ve got sources everywhere. New York, obviously, I’m a f****** legend in New York obviously,” Schmit mimicked Glazer saying with a lisp before the rest of the panel erupted over the producer dropping an F-bomb on their live broadcast.

While it was a decent impression of Glazer, there was just one problem: he doesn’t actually have a lisp. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Glazer pointed this out, while also throwing shade at his best friend — and fellow Fox NFL Sunday panelist — Michael Strahan.

“I still don’t know why you jagoffs give me a lisp,” Glazer wrote while reposting the video of Schmit’s impression. “That’s another guy on our show #strayknows.”

It’s a fair complaint.

While Glazer is self-aware enough to be OK with an impression of him, he has every right to also want it to be accurate. Mocking him for boasting about being a big deal? Fair game. Giving him a lisp he doesn’t actually have? That’s out of bounds.

To be clear, it doesn’t seem like Glazer actually has an issue with the impression, but was simply using the opportunity to return some fire. As far as ESPN vs. Fox beefs go, this one is well below the two networks’ differing approaches to the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

