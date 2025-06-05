Photo credit: The Herd

There are a few universal truths in sports media.

There will be times where Colin Cowherd was right, and there will be times where Colin Cowherd was wrong.

There will also be things Jason McIntyre says that no one notices, and things he says that are so egregious the entire internet stops what it’s doing to collectively dunk on Cowherd’s sidekick.

The latter came to pass earlier this week when the FS1 personality stated on The Herd that his interest in the 2025 NBA Finals was waning and that the lack of star power might not be beneficial for the league. You know, the Finals featuring the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Give me super teams or give me death. That’s what I like. I like superstars in the NBA finals.”@jasonrmcintyre discusses the changing landscape in the NBA and why the lack of stars in the Finals may not be good for the league. pic.twitter.com/w24tfD0ZTd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 3, 2025

“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I’m not that excited for these NBA finals,” McIntyre said this past Tuesday. “You know, I joke that Colin is the elitist here on the show, but maybe it’s me. If I were the NBA, I would’ve changed its motto, ‘Give me super teams, or give me death.’ Because that’s what I like; I like superstars in the NBA Finals, and we don’t really have that. We don’t have dynasties; we’ve got debuts. And that just isn’t as sexy as what we’ve had here in the last — I don’t know — quarter century?”

It takes a special kind of willful blindness to look at the 2025 NBA Finals and complain about a lack of star power. SGA just won MVP. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most dynamic young playmakers in the league. Pascal Siakam is a former All-NBA forward and NBA champion. This series may not have the brand-name gravitas of LeBron or Curry, but it’s loaded with talent, narrative, and rising stars trying to claim their place on the biggest stage.

Now, if you want to discuss market sizes, that’s a completely different story.

But that’s not the picture McIntyre was painting.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“When the NBA had super teams this century, it was at the height of its popularity,” McIntyre continued. “…And I don’t know about you, but I know the NBA loves, ‘Hey, we’re about to have our seventh champion in seven years.’ Hurray! Hurray for socialism in the NBA!”

“I like Tyrese Haliburton as much as the next guy,” McIntyre adds. “You guys know I’ve been a big Indiana Pacers fan. In the Finals? I just don’t really see it. I’m kinda — I’m gonna bash Adam Silver here for a minute because you’re the reason we’ve got this. You wanted it. I know you’re doing the bidding of the owners, but going away from super teams and pushing toward, ‘Hey, everybody’s got a chance,’ I don’t know that that’s the answer.”

The answer to McIntyre’s commentary was largely swift and unforgiving, with former NBA players and those in the collective sports media and basketball world alike accusing him of missing the point entirely and, worse, of not actually liking basketball.

SNL could run this as their cold open and nobody would be able to tell the difference. What a joke. https://t.co/LpqcvJlanS — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 5, 2025

“I need players where I can get dumbass legacy takes off” is what he really means The mvp of the league is playing in this series man https://t.co/8VxXA07fOf — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) June 5, 2025

If you think we don’t have superstars in these finals the problem is you. https://t.co/sYTErS5F59 — TA (@talter) June 5, 2025

We gotta have people talking about basketball who actually… like basketball. If you say you like the super teams, okay, I can take that. But if you don’t want to watch because of the city it’s in… I’m sorry I think that’s quite dumb https://t.co/Hu95R0ikbr — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 5, 2025

Just say you don’t like basketball…go on youtube and watch highlights You’re upset that the two best teams are in the finals This is loser talk .. you don’t love the game …don’t know the game so you can’t talk about it with out a “superstar” fan base to cater to https://t.co/GGSjOPjjJt — C.J. Miles (@masfresco) June 5, 2025

My brother in christ… the LEAGUE MVP is playing in the Finals. Is that not superstar enough for you? People who say this don’t actually like basketball https://t.co/0uMNnEude4 — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) June 5, 2025

Fairly certain the MVP of the league, who finished 2nd in MVP voting last year and averaged 32 points per game this year, is a superstar lol https://t.co/kWEaj7M4yA — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 5, 2025

“The Warriors are bad for the NBA.” “The parity is bad for the NBA.” The constant is whining. https://t.co/RXUTZgsBKO — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 4, 2025

What are we doing man? Yall not tired? https://t.co/vU9ECMA0EW — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) June 3, 2025

“I only know like six NBA players and I’m making it your problem” https://t.co/5vQtFadYzF — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) June 4, 2025

I get why you think that. You can only decipher basketball by watching a couple of players whereas actually understanding the game is a problem for you! https://t.co/sEET7muB6M — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) June 4, 2025

This is the worse take I have heard in years https://t.co/ebYZxOPZat — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) June 3, 2025

You don’t have to agree with Jason McIntyre to understand where this kind of thinking comes from. It’s not just about stars; it’s also about familiarity, comfort, and control. It’s about knowing the script before the ball tips and getting to recycle the same old arguments. It’s easier to have the same handful of names in June and argue over legacy than to actually pay attention to who’s great right now.

This Finals series may lack the familiar silhouettes of Curry, LeBron, or Durant, but it’s overflowing with substance. It’s a showcase for a league that’s finally living up to its promise of competitive balance. The best players from the season are on the biggest stage.

The NBA is asking you to watch the games. To learn new faces. To get uncomfortable. If that’s too much to ask, perhaps the problem isn’t the league. Maybe the problem is you.