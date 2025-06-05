Jason McIntyre laments the appeal of the 2025 NBA Finals on FS1's The Herd. Photo credit: The Herd
There are a few universal truths in sports media.

There will be times where Colin Cowherd was right, and there will be times where Colin Cowherd was wrong.

There will also be things Jason McIntyre says that no one notices, and things he says that are so egregious the entire internet stops what it’s doing to collectively dunk on Cowherd’s sidekick.

The latter came to pass earlier this week when the FS1 personality stated on The Herd that his interest in the 2025 NBA Finals was waning and that the lack of star power might not be beneficial for the league. You know, the Finals featuring the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I’m not that excited for these NBA finals,” McIntyre said this past Tuesday. “You know, I joke that Colin is the elitist here on the show, but maybe it’s me. If I were the NBA, I would’ve changed its motto, ‘Give me super teams, or give me death.’ Because that’s what I like; I like superstars in the NBA Finals, and we don’t really have that. We don’t have dynasties; we’ve got debuts. And that just isn’t as sexy as what we’ve had here in the last — I don’t know — quarter century?”

It takes a special kind of willful blindness to look at the 2025 NBA Finals and complain about a lack of star power. SGA just won MVP. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most dynamic young playmakers in the league. Pascal Siakam is a former All-NBA forward and NBA champion. This series may not have the brand-name gravitas of LeBron or Curry, but it’s loaded with talent, narrative, and rising stars trying to claim their place on the biggest stage.

Now, if you want to discuss market sizes, that’s a completely different story.

But that’s not the picture McIntyre was painting.

“When the NBA had super teams this century, it was at the height of its popularity,” McIntyre continued. “…And I don’t know about you, but I know the NBA loves, ‘Hey, we’re about to have our seventh champion in seven years.’ Hurray! Hurray for socialism in the NBA!”

“I like Tyrese Haliburton as much as the next guy,” McIntyre adds. “You guys know I’ve been a big Indiana Pacers fan. In the Finals? I just don’t really see it. I’m kinda — I’m gonna bash Adam Silver here for a minute because you’re the reason we’ve got this. You wanted it. I know you’re doing the bidding of the owners, but going away from super teams and pushing toward, ‘Hey, everybody’s got a chance,’ I don’t know that that’s the answer.”

The answer to McIntyre’s commentary was largely swift and unforgiving, with former NBA players and those in the collective sports media and basketball world alike accusing him of missing the point entirely and, worse, of not actually liking basketball.

You don’t have to agree with Jason McIntyre to understand where this kind of thinking comes from. It’s not just about stars; it’s also about familiarity, comfort, and control. It’s about knowing the script before the ball tips and getting to recycle the same old arguments. It’s easier to have the same handful of names in June and argue over legacy than to actually pay attention to who’s great right now.

This Finals series may lack the familiar silhouettes of Curry, LeBron, or Durant, but it’s overflowing with substance. It’s a showcase for a league that’s finally living up to its promise of competitive balance. The best players from the season are on the biggest stage.

The NBA is asking you to watch the games. To learn new faces. To get uncomfortable. If that’s too much to ask, perhaps the problem isn’t the league. Maybe the problem is you.

