Undefeated national championship contenders Penn State and Oregon will do battle this weekend in a showdown between two Top 6 teams. And the good news for James Franklin is that the game is taking place at night instead of being a Fox Sports Big Noon Saturday game.

Noon games have been a point of contention ever since Fox made the decision to make the early window its premier game of the week, mostly featuring its top conference in the Big Ten. While much of the ire for the scheduling has come from Columbus and Ohio State, Penn State has also been effected.

In fact, last season the Nittany Lions hosted the Buckeyes in a Top 5 clash. However, in what would have been a night game and the school’s famous white out in years past turned into a noon game. Of course, Ohio State ended up winning the game.

Penn State fans were irate at the decision, even with an audible “f— Big Noon” chant at the College GameDay set. Thankfully, their marquee home game this year against Oregon will be at night and televised by NBC. And the impact is not lost on James Franklin, who has a point of contention for the conference’s biggest media partner.

James Franklin tonight on the impact of a primetime White Out (with a subtle jab at Big Noon along the way):

“I know Fox tried to argue that a 12 o’clock white out was the same as a 7 o’clock white out. I think people would disagree with that. So there’s been factors that have impacted it a little bit. But when you’re able to get a night game against an opponent like we do, with the sky, the black sky and the white crowd and the contrast of the dark uniforms, and just the anticipation and the build-up, the students sleeping outside the stadium all week. It’s just turned into a special event. And not just in football, really in sports,” Franklin said. “If you’re a sports fan this is a bucket list thing you need to attend.

There’s no denying that the primetime atmosphere helps the home team. The environment is just different. Everyone in the sport knows it. And that’s perhaps more true at Penn State than any other school in the country given the tradition of the white out.

However, the Big Ten is locked together with Fox for the long-term. And Big Noon Saturday has been a huge success for the network. So as much as coaches and athletic directors and fans might want to complain, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.