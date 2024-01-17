(Credit: Fox Sports)

In 2019, Juwan Howard was appointed as the head men’s basketball coach of the Michigan Wolverines. At that time, he suggested that the Fab Five might reunite. Though it took five years, the reunion finally happened on Sunday. It was an incredibly special occasion, as Howard was joined by Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson.

Speaking of Rose, the former ESPN personality sat courtside with his former teammates and appeared on Fox Sports’ coverage of Michigan’s 73-65 win over Ohio State on Monday. Before talking about the much-anticipated reunion, Rose heaped praise on Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson as The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” blared in the background.

Before getting into talking about the much anticipated Fab Five reunion at yesterday's Ohio State vs. Michigan basketball game, Jalen Rose went out of his way to praise both Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson. pic.twitter.com/rQDoy96uUG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

“You guys are welcoming me; I have to say this to you. Congratulations to you,” Rose told Johnson. “First and foremost, you’re the best in the game — football, basketball. You’re my brother. I’ve looked up to you. Everybody that gets into this industry goes into a meeting and says, ‘We want another Gus Johnson.”

Rose’s message to Johnson was a heartfelt tribute that feels earned, not hollow, solidifying the emotional power of the moment.

“Aww, man, that’s so nice,” said Johnson.

“I want to thank you, my brother,” Rose said as he turned Jackson. “Collegiate, pro, discipline, intelligence, articulating the game, making us look good as former players. I love both of you—listening to and watching you guys. And thank you guys for continuing to elevate the game.”

Rose’s praise for Johnson and Jackson wasn’t just lip service. It was a genuine expression of gratitude and admiration for their contributions to the sport, both on and off the court. On a night celebrating the iconic Fab Five, the spotlight briefly switched to another dynamic duo – Johnson and Jackson.

Johnson’s electrifying calls and Jackson’s insightful analysis have elevated countless games, enriching the experience for fans, players, and former players like Rose. Their exceptional talent and dedication make them beloved commentators in the eyes of Rose and many around the sport.