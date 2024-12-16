Fox Sports cricket commentator Isa Guha has apologized for referring Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a “primate.”
Guha received immediate backlash for the call, which she made during India’s third Test against Australia on Sunday. Many perceived the reference to be racist, as Guha said of Bumrah, “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is the one that’s going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit.”
Ahead of the start of play on Monday, Guha addressed the controversy, apologizing for her comment.
“Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways,” she said, according to The Guardian. “Firstly, I’d like to apologize for any offense caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect for others and if you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players and someone that I admire greatly as well.