Credit: Fox Sports

Fox Sports cricket commentator Isa Guha has apologized for referring Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a “primate.”

Guha received immediate backlash for the call, which she made during India’s third Test against Australia on Sunday. Many perceived the reference to be racist, as Guha said of Bumrah, “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is the one that’s going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit.”

Ahead of the start of play on Monday, Guha addressed the controversy, apologizing for her comment.

“Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways,” she said, according to The Guardian. “Firstly, I’d like to apologize for any offense caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect for others and if you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players and someone that I admire greatly as well.

“I am an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I am trying to frame the enormity of his achievements and I have chosen the wrong word and for that I am deeply sorry. “As someone who is also … of South Asian heritage, I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there. I hope this doesn’t overshadow what has been a great Test match so far and I look forward to seeing how it progresses. Once again, I am really, really sorry.” A very genuine apology from Isa Guha. pic.twitter.com/W97FCCEP93 — Dan News (@dannews) December 15, 2024 Guha’s colleague, Ravi Shastri, commended her for her apology before urging viewers to move on. “Brave woman, to do it on live television and apologise,” the Indian cricketing great said. “It takes some steel. You heard it from the horse’s mouth. “As far as I’m concerned, game over. People are entitled to make mistakes. We are all human. To own up and say, ‘I’m sorry’ … it takes courage. She’s done it. Let’s move on.” While Guha’s original comment was obviously regrettable, it doesn’t appear there was any malice involved in her intent. And based on the social media reaction, her immediate and thorough apology seems to have already gone a long way with cricket fans.

[The Guardian]