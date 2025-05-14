Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

IndyCar is showing some flexibility in its first year on Fox.

According to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star, IndyCar will shift the start time to five of its races in a move to avoid competing head-t0-head with NASCAR races. The most drastic change will see next month’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway move from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Sunday of Father’s Day. Originally, the event was scheduled to compete directly with NASCAR’s Cup Series race in Mexico City.

“This is a massive primetime showcase under the lights for the stars of the IndyCar series,” IndyCar president Doug Boles told the Star. “This is also a tremendous display of partnership from both Fox Sports and our friends at World Wide Technology Raceway, who’ve worked with us to generate this exciting opportunity for our sport.”

Four other races are undergoing more minor shifts designed to keep IndyCar races from entirely overlapping with NASCAR.

The Road America race is shifting from 3:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET to avoid conflict with NASCAR’s Pocono event. Mid-Ohio moves from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET in avoidance of NASCAR’s Chicago street race. Iowa Speedway No. 2 also moves from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, avoiding NASCAR’s Sonoma race. And IndyCar’s Streets of Toronto event will move from 2 p.m. to noon ET in avoidance of NASCAR’s Dover race.

Fox’s inaugural year with IndyCar has gotten off to a solid start. The network has been intentional about when it schedules races, especially during the portion of the season where Fox also carries NASCAR. Fans should expect Fox’s strategic scheduling to continue into next season, with an emphasis on avoiding direct conflicts with NASCAR’s Cup Series events.