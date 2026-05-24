Credit: Fox

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 featured the closest finish in the event’s history.

Felix Rosenqvist came away victorious by a margin of 0.0233 seconds, just ahead of David Malukas on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The previous closest Indy 500 finish came in 1992, with Al Unser Jr. winning by a margin of 0.043 seconds over Scott Goodyear.

Will Buxton had the play-by-play call of the mind-blowing Indy 500 finish on the Fox broadcast:

Will Buxton had the Fox call as Felix Rosenqvist won the closest finish in Indy 500 history. 🏁🎙️pic.twitter.com/vmTIYbzkdt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2026

Buxton: “MALUKAS IS OUT IN FRONT! IT’S NOT OVER YET! IT’S NOT OVER YET!… GREAT RUN OFF THE FINAL CORNER! HERE COMES ROSENQVIST! MALUKAS DEFENDS! WHO HAS IT? OVER THE LINE! WHO’S IT GONNA BE? IT’S ROSENQVIST! IT’S ROSENQVIST!”

How about a Spanish call of the finish? Tony Rivera had the play-by-play duties for the Fox Deportes broadcast:

Outstanding play-by-play calls by both Buxton and Rivera, matching the intensity of an incredible moment.

And here are more looks from the Fox broadcast at how unbelievably close the finish was:

It’s the first Indy 500 victory for Rosenqvist, and it’s the second IndyCar win of his career over 120 races.