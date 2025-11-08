Credit: Fox Sports

In a game that gave us peak Gus Johnson, the ending to Saturday’s Big Ten showdown between the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions might have been what finally broke the vociferous Fox Sports announcer.

The Hoosiers came into the game wanting to cement their status as a top dog in the Big Ten, not to mention win in Happy Valley for the first time. Penn State, meanwhile, would have loved the opportunity to play spoiler and provide its disappointing season with some meaning.

Johnson, who has built a reputation for his outsized and exuberant calls, doesn’t always bring his A game. But whatever one thinks of him and broadcasting partner Joel Klatt, they were both up to the task with this back-and-forth affair.

Indiana got off to a hot start, and Gus was hot to go on quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

FERNANDO MENDOZA TAKES IT HIMSELF 💪@IndianaFootball strikes first in Happy Valley @ATTBusiness pic.twitter.com/W3ouIYclM5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

Johnson was equally fired up when Penn State put points of their own on the board.

Singleton punches it in 👊@PennStateFball has tied things up with Indiana in the first half 👀@wendys pic.twitter.com/xGUTiQBdlt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

The Fernando Mendoza-Charlie Booker connection led to several moments in which Gus seemed to ascend to heaven. Here’s the first one.

Charlie Becker had Gus Johnson losing his mind on this catch 😱🔥@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/58t6BueTJy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

And here’s the second.

A final drive made for Gus Johnson… pic.twitter.com/X7YW0AOkuH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

While the Hoosiers built a solid lead, the Nittany Lions mounted a furious second-half comeback, thanks to huge plays that Gus gave the appropriate treatment.

FERNANDO MENDOZA IS PICKED OFF 😱@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/qk00xnycpu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

And when Penn State took the lead with six and a half minutes left, Johnson yelled something, though we’re not entirely sure what.

Gus Johnson ascends as Penn State takes a 24-20 lead on Indiana with 6 minutes left! pic.twitter.com/MXKDSNpDP7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

The Hoosiers had one last chance, down 24-20 with 40 seconds remaining. That’s when Mendoza found Omar Cooper, Jr., in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that has to be seen to be believed. Cooper’s toe-tap held up to review for a game-winning score that would make even Al Michaels erupt in excitement, to say nothing of what it did to Gus.

INDIANA BROKE GUS JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/HV17VAZDyZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

Indiana held on for the hard-fought victory, and Johnson added one more epic call to his Rolodex of memorable games. It was a statement victory for the Hoosiers and a great reminder that when the moment is right, there’s no one else you want on the call than Gus.