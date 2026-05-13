Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fox and iHeartMedia have come together to offer fans an audio option for consuming this summer’s World Cup.

The companies announced on Wednesday that Fox Sports will provide audio from the network’s television commentary for all 104 matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup to iHeartMedia for distribution across the audio conglomerate’s platforms. Match commentary for every game can be heard for free on the iHeartRadio app.

Additionally, the deal will include match coverage for every U.S. Men’s National Team game, as well as the FIFA World Cup Final, across more than 100 iHeart Radio stations, including over 100 Fox Sports Radio affiliates, per the announcement.

It is certainly unfortunate that there does not appear to be dedicated radio broadcasts for matches, but providing a simulcast of the television commentary is better than nothing. And with all of the match audio being made available for free, there’s not a lot of room to complain.

“This partnership allows us to deliver complete, live coverage at an unprecedented scale, reaching fans wherever they are — at home, in the car or on the go — and connecting them to the passion and unforgettable moments of the World Cup,” iHeartMedia’s Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman said in a press release.

iHeartMedia already has a heavy presence in soccer podcasting, including shows from pundits and former players like Ashlyn Harris, Daniel Alarcón & John Green, Daniella Durán, Enrique Bermúdez, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, John Windass & Tom Cairney, Jorge Ramos, Mattia Polibio, Sarah Spain, and Tab Ramos. Picking up live World Cup match coverage seems to be a natural fit for the company.

Per Sports Business Journal, financial details for the agreement between iHeart and Fox were not disclosed.