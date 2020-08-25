Back in May 2019 when Fox first announced that they’d launch sportsbook Fox Bet that fall, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks talked about their plans for integrating Fox Bet content with their on-air shows, including pregame shows. Long-time Fox NFL Sunday co-host and analyst Terry Bradshaw was heavily featured in Fox Bet’s content last fall, and now, he’s being joined by pregame colleague Howie Long. Here’s more on that from a release Fox put out Monday:

In advance of the highly anticipated 2020 NFL season, FOX Bet welcomes Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Howie Long to the mobile sportsbook roster as a brand ambassador. Long, a signature studio analyst on America’s No. 1 NFL pregame show, FOX NFL SUNDAY, will contribute sports wagering content and expert insights to the FOX Bet brand and digital platforms. “Whether it’s on FOX NFL SUNDAY or elsewhere, I always look for ways to entertain, educate and enhance the sports experience for fans,” said Long. “The guys over at FOX Bet share in my commitment to that approach. They’re amping up the sports fan experience, and having a little fun along the way.” Long teams up with fellow FOX NFL SUNDAY mainstay and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw on the FOX Bet Super 6 app, its free-to-play offering, available nationwide. Together, the duo will bring their unmatched chemistry as they make their FOX Bet Super 6 picks leading into football weekends this fall.

That release also mentions that Long will be providing further “exclusive observations” to the Fox Bet brand along with many of Fox’s other commentators, from Bradshaw through Shannon Sharpe, Colin Cowherd, and Charissa Thompson. So it sounds like Fox is integrating their regular sports talent more and more into Fox Bet. We’ll see how that goes, and how well Long fits into that mix of gambling-focused content.