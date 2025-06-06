Photo Credit: Fox 26/YouTube.

While Houston’s Fox 26 has parted ways with sports anchor Will Kunkel, who had been with the station for nearly two years, Fox refuted his claims that the sports department was being cut.

Kunkel shared the news of his departure on Thursday, noting the surprise.

“TOUGH NEWS: Wednesday was my last day at FOX 26 Houston,” Kunkel said on X. “The station made the decision to cut the sports department — something I never saw coming. It was a shock, to say the least.”

Senior vice president of media relations for Fox Television Stations Erica Keane refuted Kunkel’s comments that the sports department had been cut.

“We did not eliminate the sports department — we eliminated the sports anchor position,” Keane said, per Chron.com We’re still going to cover sports extensively both with a reporter in the mornings and we’re going to gather and distribute sports content across all sports whenever there’s breaking news.”

Keane also elaborated on what the network’s sports coverage could look like.

“It depends on how they want to set up their news,” she said, per . “(The choice is) having a reporter report it in the mornings and making sure we have a strong digital presence — our digital presence in Houston is tremendous, it does very well. All of the sports content that’s happening in the market and in Texas is going to be reported on. And reporters report on everything, so that’s just how they wanted to set it up.”