Leading up to Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, there was strong speculation that we’d get a hologram of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch. As it turns out, that was exactly what we got. Being right isn’t always fun.

Fox definitely did not phone this in. There was clearly effort put into this. Whether that effort resulted in something good, though, can be debated.

Here it is… Hologram Harry Caray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the #FieldofDreamsGame. ⚾️??️? pic.twitter.com/odwMoBwuYn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2022

We can’t say that this was universally panned. It did get some positive reaction. By and large, though, this did not go over well.

Many viewers were creeped out by Hologram Harry Caray — who passed away in 1998, nearly 25 years ago. Others just didn’t feel it was a good representation of the legendary announcer.

what a hellacious nightmare https://t.co/JrzstQfuvI — Lance Cartelli (@CasuallyGinger) August 12, 2022

I’ll never be on board with holograms. It is creepy. https://t.co/7imVM6hL1i — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) August 12, 2022

I’m not watching the game, so I’m just seeing this. That … does not look at all like Harry Caray. https://t.co/cdrnR7hixS — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) August 12, 2022

It's mid-August in Iowa so if anything, Harry would have a Budweiser in one hand. And I wouldn't say he'd be shirtless but it definitely would be too hot to be wearing a jacket. https://t.co/DoIDJS9oRW — Phillip Bupp (@phillipbupp) August 12, 2022

After seeing Abba return to concert with avatars, this looks like PS2 level graphics. Or a crappy Madden animation. https://t.co/vjmKkSoLXZ — Nick Weig (@tbweig) August 12, 2022

If they do this with Vin Scully we storm the booth in the name of humanity. https://t.co/za7YDl7pAe — Jim Szoke (@jimszoke) August 12, 2022

Everyone not watching the game: you need to stop fixating on hologram Harry Caray. It’s not real and it can’t hurt you. Hologram Harry Caray:

pic.twitter.com/OJK7pcTTwC — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) August 12, 2022

This could have been done differently.

Maybe Caray’s Atlanta Braves announcer Chip Caray could have been invited out to keep his grandfather’s legacy going. Will Ferrell could have been invited to do his famous Caray impersonation. Heck, just the audio of Caray’s version of the classic song would have been good enough.

As the lyrics say, “For it’s one, two, three strikes, you’re out, At the old ball game.” That’s what happened here. This was a swing and a miss.