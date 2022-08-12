The Harry Caray hologram singing "Take me out to the ballgame" was not well received.
FoxMLBBy Michael Dixon on

Leading up to Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, there was strong speculation that we’d get a hologram of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch. As it turns out, that was exactly what we got. Being right isn’t always fun.

Fox definitely did not phone this in. There was clearly effort put into this. Whether that effort resulted in something good, though, can be debated.

We can’t say that this was universally panned. It did get some positive reaction. By and large, though, this did not go over well.

Many viewers were creeped out by Hologram Harry Caray — who passed away in 1998, nearly 25 years ago. Others just didn’t feel it was a good representation of the legendary announcer.

This could have been done differently.

Maybe Caray’s Atlanta Braves announcer Chip Caray could have been invited out to keep his grandfather’s legacy going. Will Ferrell could have been invited to do his famous Caray impersonation. Heck, just the audio of Caray’s version of the classic song would have been good enough.

As the lyrics say, “For it’s one, two, three strikes, you’re out, At the old ball game.” That’s what happened here. This was a swing and a miss.

About Michael Dixon

Michael has a background in sports writing both online (Bleacher Report, Sportsnaut, Fantasy Baseball Crackerjacks) and in print (Sedona Red Rock News, Brentwood Press). Sports have been a lifeline passion for Michael and he continues to enjoy writing and talking about them.

View all posts by Michael Dixon