A break in action during Saturday’s Indiana-Ohio State men’s college basketball game led to Fox announcers Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson discussing their favorite television shows.

Johnson made it clear that he’s a huge, huge fan of Netflix thriller The Night Agent.

“It’s the best show ever,” Johnson said.

The Night Agent has been very well-received for Season 3, and it’s especially been an impressive turnaround after a Season 2 that was a bit of a letdown for the show’s fans. But “best show ever” is certainly some wild praise.

That was followed by Jackson bringing up Paradise, the popular and unique Hulu thriller that is four episodes into Season 2.

Here’s the conversation:

Gus Johnson: “Have you seen Season 3 of ‘The Night Agent’? Oh my gosh. It’s the best show ever.” Jim Jackson: “You see ‘Paradise’?” Gus Johnson: “Oh my gosh! I can’t get enough of it.”pic.twitter.com/g7NqeirjvJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2026

“Have you seen Season 3 of The Night Agent?” Johnson asked Jackson.

“Of course, I’m done with it,” Jackson replied. “It’s a trip, man.”

“Oh my gosh. It’s the best show ever,” Johnson said.

“You see Paradise?” Jackson asked.

“Oh my gosh!” Johnson responded. “I can’t get enough of it. Oh, man. Sterling K. Brown.”

“You know, Sterling’s gonna drop some tears on you now,” Jackson said. “He can do that.”

Oh my gosh,” Johnson said. “Those are two of the greatest shows ever.”

“I’ll tell you another one,” Johnson said, as the referee offered an update on the coach’s challenge review in the background. “Who is Erin Carter? Have you seen that?”

“Oh yeah,” Jackson said. “The problem is with those, Gus, I find bingeing and watching it up until two or three o’clock in the morning all the time. All I need is one more.”

“Exactly!” Johnson replied. “All the time!”

College basketball announcers- they’re just like us.