By Matt Clapp on

Few sports play-by-play announcers divide the audience like Gus Johnson does. And on Saturday, he surely left his fans highly entertained and his haters highly annoyed.

While Johnson often sounded bored on the Fox call for college football games over the past few years, he was quite enthusiastic for Saturday’s call of the Texas-Ohio State ‘Big Noon’ showdown in Columbus.

It was clear that Johnson was hyped before the game even began.

“Good googly moogly, as Gomer Pyle would say,” Johnson exclaimed alongside Joel Klatt ahead of the Texas-Ohio State game. “We’ve got a great one! Reigning national champions! Ohio State with the two best players in the nation- Jeremiah Smith on offense, Caleb Downs on defense! Taking on Texas! Arch Manning, making his official debut as the starting quarterback of the University of Texas; a generational talent! Partner, this is a gift from the football gods! Take me away!”

Johnson was even excited reading promos, especially when he got to say “THE BIG DUMPER!” in reference to Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh. His antics drew laughter from Klatt.

The laughs kept coming as Fox reporter Rob Stone revealed that he let Johnson borrow a shirt.

“Gus, I don’t know what it is,” Stone said. “But something about you looks really good today, man.”

“Folks, I left my shirt in L.A.,” Johnson explained. “So, I had to borrow one of Rob Stone’s shirts! I feel very close to him today!”

And Johnson poked fun at Klatt accidentally referring to the Ohio Stadium setting as “The Big House” (home of Ohio State rival Michigan).

In the third quarter, Ohio State got a huge goal-line stop on an Arch Manning quarterback sneak from the one-yard line. That led to Johnson going wild.

“THEY DON’T GET IN! OHIO STATE DOES IT AGAIN! NEBRASKA, PENN STATE LAST YEAR! AND RIGHT NOOW- TEEXXAS!”

Later in the third quarter, the Ohio State defense picked off Manning.

Johnson: “OOH, IT’S INTERCEPTED! MATHEWS JUNIOR!”

In the fourth quarter, Ohio State freshman quarterback Julian Sayin connected with Carnell Tate for a 40-yard touchdown.

Johnson: “Sayin, looking, goes deep, SAYINNNN… TATE! TOUCHDOWN! TATER! CARNELL TATE! 40 YARDS!”

Manning had a tough day, but he had an impressive pass that drew a “WOOO!” out of Johnson in the fourth quarter.

All of the ingredients were there to be hyped about this game: Week 1, two powerhouse programs that entered the game ranked No. 1 and No. 3, several of college football’s biggest names and stars, a raucous setting at Ohio Stadium, etc. So, it’s no surprise that Gus was in prime form for this one.

