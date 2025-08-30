Photo Credit: Fox

Few sports play-by-play announcers divide the audience like Gus Johnson does. And on Saturday, he surely left his fans highly entertained and his haters highly annoyed.

While Johnson often sounded bored on the Fox call for college football games over the past few years, he was quite enthusiastic for Saturday’s call of the Texas-Ohio State ‘Big Noon’ showdown in Columbus.

It was clear that Johnson was hyped before the game even began.

“Good googly moogly, as Gomer Pyle would say,” Johnson exclaimed alongside Joel Klatt ahead of the Texas-Ohio State game. “We’ve got a great one! Reigning national champions! Ohio State with the two best players in the nation- Jeremiah Smith on offense, Caleb Downs on defense! Taking on Texas! Arch Manning, making his official debut as the starting quarterback of the University of Texas; a generational talent! Partner, this is a gift from the football gods! Take me away!”

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt are on the Fox call for the Texas-Ohio State showdown in Columbus. 🏈📺🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/uKBsgJgFkX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

Johnson was even excited reading promos, especially when he got to say “THE BIG DUMPER!” in reference to Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh. His antics drew laughter from Klatt.

Gus Johnson: “Cal Raleigh, who may have one of the greatest nicknames of all time- THE BIG DUMPER…” Joel Klatt: “Why did you look over here? You like looked at me- ‘THE BIG DUMPER!’ That was so good, man. That was so good.” 🏈⚾️🎙️pic.twitter.com/f84kW4DciL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

The laughs kept coming as Fox reporter Rob Stone revealed that he let Johnson borrow a shirt.

“Gus, I don’t know what it is,” Stone said. “But something about you looks really good today, man.”

“Folks, I left my shirt in L.A.,” Johnson explained. “So, I had to borrow one of Rob Stone’s shirts! I feel very close to him today!”

Rob Stone: “Gus, I don’t know what it is. But something about you looks really good today, man.” Gus Johnson: “Folks, I left my shirt in L.A.! So, I had to borrow one of Rob Stone’s shirts! I feel very close to him today!” 🏈🎙️pic.twitter.com/8Bu5qNIF7V — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

And Johnson poked fun at Klatt accidentally referring to the Ohio Stadium setting as “The Big House” (home of Ohio State rival Michigan).

Joel Klatt: “Polished receiver, just a true freshman, getting a chance to play here in The Big Hou-, excuse me, in The Shoe-“ Gus Johnson: “Don’t say that!” Klatt: “A little slip of the tongue there…” pic.twitter.com/14SvsB5Nhu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

In the third quarter, Ohio State got a huge goal-line stop on an Arch Manning quarterback sneak from the one-yard line. That led to Johnson going wild.

“THEY DON’T GET IN! OHIO STATE DOES IT AGAIN! NEBRASKA, PENN STATE LAST YEAR! AND RIGHT NOOW- TEEXXAS!”

Ohio State stuffs Arch Manning and Texas at the 1! And Gus Johnson goes crazy on Fox. 🏈🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/QbnLDlE1y9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

Later in the third quarter, the Ohio State defense picked off Manning.

Johnson: “OOH, IT’S INTERCEPTED! MATHEWS JUNIOR!”

“OOOH IT’S INTERCEPTED!” – Gus Johnson Arch Manning with the arm punt to Ohio State. 🏈🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/vrdCPapO7T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

In the fourth quarter, Ohio State freshman quarterback Julian Sayin connected with Carnell Tate for a 40-yard touchdown.

Johnson: “Sayin, looking, goes deep, SAYINNNN… TATE! TOUCHDOWN! TATER! CARNELL TATE! 40 YARDS!”

“Sayin, looking, goes deep, SAYINNNN… TATE! TOUCHDOWN! TATER! CARNELL TATE! 40 YARDS!” Gus Johnson with the Fox call as Ohio State takes a 14-0 lead over Texas. 🏈💣🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/Fu6qvURGjK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

Manning had a tough day, but he had an impressive pass that drew a “WOOO!” out of Johnson in the fourth quarter.

ARCH MANNING WITH A DIME AND A HUGE GAIN 🎯@TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/yNBrclwahR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2025

All of the ingredients were there to be hyped about this game: Week 1, two powerhouse programs that entered the game ranked No. 1 and No. 3, several of college football’s biggest names and stars, a raucous setting at Ohio Stadium, etc. So, it’s no surprise that Gus was in prime form for this one.