Fox Sports’ Gus Johnson is one of the most high-profile commentators in college football, with a full Rolodex of viral calls whenever the moment is right. He was seemingly on another level on Saturday during Indiana’s comeback win over Penn State, but not everyone was all that enthused by the call as one Detroit radio host went absolutely nuclear in criticizing the Fox commentator.

Trailing 24-20 with under two minutes remaining, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza led the Hoosiers on an 80-yard drive, hitting Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. for a touchdown that put the Hoosiers up 27-24 and kept the team undefeated.

Following the touchdown, Johnson went nuts, apparently losing his voice before shouting, “Give him the Heisman Trophy now.”

INDIANA BROKE GUS JOHNSON pic.twitter.com/HV17VAZDyZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2025

It was obviously an over-the-top call from a commentator who has become known for over-the-top calls, but it was a bit too far for Mike Valenti and Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. In particular, Valenti offered a scathing review of the call and Johnson in general.

“Can we say that maybe we need to give Gus Johnson a cup of tea or something before he makes these calls?” Beard asked, referring to Johnson, who seemed to have lost his voice.

Valenti, however, seemed to think it was all an act, calling it a “fake response” from the commentator. He went further to declare that Johnson’s “whole existence is fake.”

Can we say Gus Johnson ruined the moment on Saturday pic.twitter.com/Se5uxbYhUj — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) November 10, 2025

“No, can we say a network executive needs to sit him down and say, ‘Here’s the deal, you putz, you’re not the storyline, the game is.’ That was such a fake response,” Valenti said. “He didn’t lose his voice; he faked it. He’s fake, his whole existence is fake.”

“I don’t dislike him, I hate him,” Valenti continued. “He ruins everything. He has jumped so many sharks that it’s Seaworld. It’s ridiculous.”

Valenti is not the only one who was bothered by Johnson’s call. Barstool Sports personality Brandon Walker – who is usually a fan of the Fox Sports announcer – called it “one of the all-time worst calls” he’d ever heard from Johnson.

However, after Johnson drew criticism earlier this season for some flat and uninspired calls, it’s probably safe to say he and Fox would prefer to take heat for over-the-top calls, instead, especially considering his reputation.