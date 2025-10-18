Credit: Fox Sports

Early in Michigan’s dominant home win over Washington on Saturday, Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore called a running play on a third and long inside Washington territory. Immediately, Fox announcers Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt drew attention to the “conservative” play, explaining that Moore was “helping” freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood by taking the easy points in field-goal range.

After all, Klatt reminded the Big Noon Saturday audience, Underwood struggled in a loss to USC last week. In that game, a late interception by Underwood doomed Michigan, as the Wolverines put just 13 points on the board in Los Angeles.

So it made perfect sense to Klatt that Michigan would, up a touchdown at home as big favorites, make it easier on Underwood this week to boost his confidence. Klatt also reminded the audience that Michigan had Dominic Zvada, “the best kicker in the country,” who would finish off the drive with a score.

Then, Zvada shanked the 48-yard field goal wide left.

Today’s CFB announcer jinx: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt praised Michigan for “helping” QB Bryce Underwood with a “conservative” play call in FG range, so that the “best kicker in the country” Dominic Zvada could put points on the board… …only for Zvada to shank the 48-yarder moments later 😬 [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 1:10 PM

Talk about an announcer jinx.

Not only did Klatt praise Zvada, he laid out why the decision-making from Michigan’s staff, top to bottom, was so excellent in that spot. And all of it broke down when Zvada missed.

Underwood also ended up playing quite well on Saturday, with zero turnovers and 8.5 yards per attempt. The well-hyped freshman easily outplayed Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who threw three picks.