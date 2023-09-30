Photo Credit: Fox

Fox Sports play-by-play broadcaster Gus Johnson is known and largely beloved for his extremely high-energy style on the call of big college football games. However, fans pointed out that it seemed like Johnson brought a little more energy for the Colorado Buffaloes than for the USC Trojans when the two teams faced off on Saturday in Boulder.

Johnson was of course alongside Joel Klatt (a Colorado alum) on the call of the game for Fox. USC got things started on offense early when running back MarShawn Lloyd broke off a terrific run for a 27-yard touchdown.

Fans were quickly confused at the lack of enthusiasm for the terrific touchdown run by Lloyd, as Johnson didn’t bring out his typical energy on the call of the impressive play.

Too easy from USC on the opening drive vs Colorado. ?pic.twitter.com/SC8n0ghreR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 30, 2023

When you compare that call from Johnson to his call on Colorado’s first touchdown of the game, a 30-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders to Jimmy Horn, you can clearly tell that Johnson has a different inflection in his voice.

Colorado is on the board! Shedeur Sanders and Jimmy Horn connect for a Buffaloes TD. ?pic.twitter.com/LZdz2VFaoc — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 30, 2023

This trend largely continued throughout the game, most notably on a Colorado touchdown in the fourth quarter from Sanders to wide receiver Omarion Miller that had Johnson going wild.

Colorado WR Omarion Miller has Gus Johnson going crazy. ??️pic.twitter.com/hJyhGKvco6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2023

Fans picked up on this throughout the game and criticized Johnson for his alleged favoritism for Colorado on the Fox broadcast.

Thoughts and prayers to Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, who sound like they're dealing with a tremendous loss on the Colorado broadcast. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 30, 2023

The bias from FOX is obvious. Gus Johnson acting like this was a 3-yard run up the middle on first down. If that is Shedeur Sanders, Gus is screaming wild. pic.twitter.com/5ZdUFbcSQ0 — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) September 30, 2023

That was the most uninspiring call I’ve heard from Gus Johnson in a big game I’ve ever heard I’m sick of Klatt and him on Colorado games already — GoBlueHasbi (@GoBlueHasbulla) September 30, 2023

Gus Johnson is gonna will this onside kick back to Colorado — Kazeem Famuyide ?? ? (@Kazeem) September 30, 2023

USC took control of the game early and never relinquished their lead, so maybe it was Johnson overselling Colorado’s plays on offense to keep fans interested in a game that wasn’t exactly close for a large portion of the contest.

That being said, it is obviously a big problem when fans begin to pick up on any alleged bias. Colorado was able to keep the game close, but ultimately wasn’t able to overcome the early deficit, as USC came away with a 48-41 road victory.