Credit: Fox Sports

Ohio State blew out Purdue Saturday, 45-0, prompting many Boilermakers fans to leave early, but one has to wonder if Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson envied those fans for leaving.

Johnson stayed for the end, of course, but he sounded oddly detached, disinterested and even bored on many big calls. Videos of his calls on those plays quickly went viral on X.

Here is Johnson calling a fumble-six touchdown by the Buckeyes.

“And a fumble on the play, Ohio State is there, they pick it up and run it in for a touchdown. Jack Sawyer,” Johnson said, in a tone that would sound appropriate at a funeral.

Someone wake up Gus Johnson and let him know Ohio State is up 38-0 pic.twitter.com/mpFvOjAAvy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2024

Here’s Johnson on a nifty touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson.

“And this one, TreVeyon Henderson gets into the end zone for a touchdown,” Johnson said.

Seriously, someone get Gus Johnson some Red Bull or something pic.twitter.com/klhsXLDxIJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2024



For those who think Johnson might have been getting bored by this point in a blowout, here’s his call on the game’s first touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES On 4th & Goal Will Howard takes it himself for the @OhioStatefb TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/dmrjGd1822 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024



Johnson sounded equally detached on the Buckeyes’ second score.

Gee, he was wide open 😏@OhioStatefb adds on another TD in the first half 🌰 pic.twitter.com/j4HyRADSQV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024

Surprisingly, the majority of fans were not upset by Johnson’s calls. Many fans hatched a theory, claiming Johnson was protesting Fox Sports’ decision to run Ohio State games so often in the featured Big Noon Saturday time slot. Saturday marked the Buckeyes fourth game this season in that slot, and their third straight. The Nov. 30 game against Michigan is also slated for Big Noon, and the Nov. 23 game against Indiana could be featured there, as well.

My 2 cents: He’s protesting Fox execs continually putting Ohio State as Big Noon even when a blowout is all but guaranteed — Tanner (@tlawtanner) November 9, 2024

I don’t blame him. They are in Columbus every other week and half the games are terrible. “Big Noon” couldn’t get a better matchup than this?!? — Jimmy Rustler (@sportzTX) November 9, 2024

Gus wondering how he drew this assignment — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) November 9, 2024

Like…if he’s sick that’s fine let him have a game off. But it’s probably because they’re here every other week and have killed the night game atmosphere for the entire conference https://t.co/2TRwXHf6Xh — BMerr (@BMerrJr_9) November 9, 2024

If Johnson was sick Saturday, he probably should have found a replacement. If he did this as a silent protest, let’s hope he can work out his beef with Fox Sports’ game selection.

[Fox Sports]