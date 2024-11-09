Gus Johnson Credit: Fox Sports
Ohio State blew out Purdue Saturday, 45-0, prompting many Boilermakers fans to leave early, but one has to wonder if Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson envied those fans for leaving.

Johnson stayed for the end, of course, but he sounded oddly detached, disinterested and even bored on many big calls. Videos of his calls on those plays quickly went viral on X.

Here is Johnson calling a fumble-six touchdown by the Buckeyes.

“And a fumble on the play, Ohio State is there, they pick it up and run it in for a touchdown. Jack Sawyer,” Johnson said, in a tone that would sound appropriate at a funeral.

Here’s Johnson on a nifty touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson.

“And this one, TreVeyon Henderson gets into the end zone for a touchdown,” Johnson said.


For those who think Johnson might have been getting bored by this point in a blowout, here’s his call on the game’s first touchdown.


Johnson sounded equally detached on the Buckeyes’ second score.

Surprisingly, the majority of fans were not upset by Johnson’s calls. Many fans hatched a theory, claiming Johnson was protesting Fox Sports’ decision to run Ohio State games so often in the featured Big Noon Saturday time slot. Saturday marked the Buckeyes fourth game this season in that slot, and their third straight. The Nov. 30 game against Michigan is also slated for Big Noon, and the Nov. 23 game against Indiana could be featured there, as well.

If Johnson was sick Saturday, he probably should have found a replacement. If he did this as a silent protest, let’s hope he can work out his beef with Fox Sports’ game selection.

