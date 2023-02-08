Tom Brady’s impending arrival has loomed over Greg Olsen all season long. In a way, Brady’s retirement and subsequent announcement that he won’t start calling games for Fox until 2024 ended up being good news for Olsen, who will call Super Bowl LVII on Sunday alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Now he knows exactly what to expect next season and that this won’t be the last time he’s with Fox’s “A Crew.”

“I don’t know what the future [holds], but to know that I’ll at least have a chance to get this again next year and be back with Kevin and Erin [Andrews] and Tom [Rinaldi] and our producers that we’ve formed a really strong relationship with this year,” Olsen said Tuesday during a Fox press conference. “It’s nice knowing that next Sunday won’t be my last time with this crew. How many more years, we don’t know yet. But at least Sunday won’t be the last one. That’s nice.”

As he has many times this season, Olsen also discussed what it’s been like to know that Brady’s megadeal hangs over everything and all signs point to him eventually moving back to the “B Crew.”

“I knew what I had signed up for. I knew when I sat in the seat that that shadow was always going to kind of be there,” Olsen said. “My approach this year was very similar to my approach as a player. You can’t control that. You can’t control the next draft pick they bring in to take your spot. You can’t control the next rookie or in this case the greatest football player of all time. My hope was to just go out there and show that I belong and show that I might not have some of the resume, playing quarterback in a big market, but as far as doing this job, that I belong. That’s been my mission. That’s been my objective the whole year. It could last one year, two years, 10 years.”

Greg Olsen on how many times he has been asked about Tom Brady this week: “If I had a dollar for every question I’ve been asked about him I’d have his contract.” — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) February 7, 2023

Olsen also recently stopped by The Charlotte Observer’s Sports Legends of the Carolinas to talk about the Super Bowl and his role at Fox. He added that ultimately he is

“I understand the reality of the situation,” said Olsen. “If it’s just one year (on the “A Crew”) — make the most of it, have some unbelievable experiences, call some of the biggest games in NFL history. And that’s how I’ve looked at it from the beginning.

“I can’t control what Tom does. I can’t control what the powers that be at FOX do. But I can control how good of a job I do. I can control how hard I prepare and the energy and the fun that I bring to the broadcast. And I’ll let the rest of it just kind of settle itself out.”

