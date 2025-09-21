Credit: NFL on Fox

The Philadelphia Eagles’ miraculous, game-sealing defensive touchdown and backdoor cover will be the story of Week 3’s rematch of the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, but Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen was on top of a key inflection point earlier in the game involving Rams star Puka Nacua.

Late in the third quarter, L.A. had the ball up five with a chance to increase their lead to two scores against a rising Eagles offense. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered a dime to Nacua, advancing the ball to Philly’s 40-yard line on first down. But before L.A. could build momentum from Nacua’s grab, the officials had other plans.

They tagged Nacua with a taunting penalty after he spun the ball on the ground and flexed toward the end zone. The Rams lost 15 of 20 yards from the big play and eventually turned the ball over on downs four plays later.

Olsen explained the rule, which is a point of emphasis by NFL officials this season, and why he did not agree that Nacua’s celebration was an infraction under the “spirit” of the rule.

“You can spin the ball as long as it’s not in the direction of a defender, you can flex as long as it’s not directed at a defender,” Olsen said. “I understand the spirit of the rule. In my mind, that was not it.”

Greg Olsen not a fan of the taunting call on Puka: “You can spin the ball as long as it’s not in the direction of a defender, you can flex as long as it’s not directed at a defender … I understand the spirit of the rule, in my mind, that was not it.”pic.twitter.com/X5mPxDgdlT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025

Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Davis concurred, noting that the “direction” of a celebration is always bound to be toward someone on the opposing team.

The Rams, of course, had another opportunity up five and then again down one to put the game away. On both possessions, Philadelphia blocked field goal attempts by Rams kicker Joshua Karty.

The Nacua penalty did not decide the game, but Greg Olsen made sure to emphasize that he believed it was the wrong call. And in hindsight, it may have been L.A.’s best chance to score late in the game.