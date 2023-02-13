The drama happening behind the scenes regarding NFL analyst Greg Olsen and the presumed ascension of Tom Brady into his seat had led to a lot of focus on how Olsen performs during Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII. In the first half, at least, the former NFL tight end appears to be living up to the hype in the minds of many viewers.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have traded touchdowns in the first half, Olsen has provided some even-handed and smart analysis, breaking down what happened on the field while also adding some insight that viewers might not be aware of.

Greg Olsen breaks down the Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5Yykw5PaGA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

That’s been a hallmark for Olsen throughout his first season as part of Fox’s A-team alongside Kevin Burkhardt. And the reactions from around the NFL media world and viewership seem to think he’s the right person for the job, even if Brady is lurking off in the future to potentially take it from him.

Game producers will tell you — especially for a big game like this — they don't want their analysts to come out too hot (meaning, too loud, excited etc..). They want a little measured so the audience can get into it. So really nice work by Greg Olsen on that first drive. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 12, 2023

So far, Greg Olsen is on top of things. Good in explaining pass routes, penalties and he's on top of trends. He'll make it really hard for Fox to demote him if the allegedly retired Tom Brady does indeed go into the booth in 2024. — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) February 13, 2023

I’m so happy for Greg Olsen he’s really good at this — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) February 12, 2023

Thank God we get Greg Olsen for this game. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 12, 2023

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are succeeding here because they aren't trying to do anything they weren't doing in Week 5 just because it's the Super Bowl. — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) February 13, 2023

Also, Greg Olsen is killing it. — Pierce Simpson (@PierceSimpson) February 13, 2023

Greg Olsen is head and shoulders better than any other FB analyst right now — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) February 12, 2023

Brady recently said that he will join Fox’s broadcasting booth in 2024, though that remains to be seen. In the meantime, Olsen gets at least one more year with Burkhardt and all signs point to him making it extremely hard for Fox to replace him with an unproven Tom Brady who has yet to show any signs that he can measure up.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]