Greg Olsen earned widespread praise for his work with Joe Davis in Fox’s No. 2 booth Sunday. Photo Credit: Fox Sports

All eyes were on Tom Brady Sunday as he made his NFL on Fox debut, but the man he replaced as the network’s No. 1 analyst, Greg Olsen, had an awesome day himself in a new role.

Olsen has emerged as one of the most sympathetic figures in sports broadcasting, as the award-winning color analyst lost his job in Fox’s No. 1 NFL booth to Brady. Olsen has not complained. Instead, he’s praised Brady and even offered the legendary quarterback some advice.

Olsen joined Fox’s No. 2 team with play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, and they called the Pittsburgh Steelers-Atlanta Falcons game in their debut together.

“New season, new partner, it’s great to be with you, Greg Olsen,” Davis said during the pregame introduction.

“Good to see you, buddy,” Olsen replied.

“Good to see you, buddy.” And the Joe Davis-Greg Olsen partnership begins… pic.twitter.com/8eHNmKUavc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

Davis, who recently told the Awful Announcing podcast that Olsen has a “sixth sense” in balancing game analysis, gave his new partner room to work. Olsen tackled his new role with the same enthusiasm he’s shown in the past, with the same level of excellence that won him a Sports Emmy Award earlier this year in the “Outstanding Personality – Event Analyst” category.

Olsen has every right to be bitter about losing his job through no fault of his own, for taking a big pay cut, but he’s been a model employee.

Many fans and sports media are still not happy that Brady bumped Olsen. That can’t be changed. All that mattered Sunday was Olsen had a football game to call, and he showed up and did his customary excellent work.

Sports media pros definitely approved of Olsen’s performance … and many still consider him Fox’s de facto No. 1 analyst.

Greg Olsen is killing it on Steelers-Falcons. Just on top of every angle. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 8, 2024

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, the real A team booth on FOX. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) September 8, 2024

Tom Brady in the booth now. I’m sure he’ll be fine/good, but it’s hard to think he’ll be better than the demoted Greg Olsen. Olsen just put on a masterclass in the No. 2 booth for PIT-ATL — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) September 8, 2024

He’s tremendous. Should have never been taken off A-team. I understand the business/reason, but man. — AlaNNa Rizzo (@alannarizzo) September 8, 2024

It’s almost like he’s extremely good at this https://t.co/lDgw0KbAJz — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) September 8, 2024

Given Brady’s tepid debut, we have to imagine this is a discussion that will keep going throughout the season, especially as Olsen continues to do good work.

[Fox Sports]