Greg Olsen joined The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and, among other things, discussed his hairline. Credit: Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

Fox’s Greg Olsen has risen in popularity and visibility over the past few seasons. Following his retirement from the NFL, the former Pro Bowl tight end has slid comfortably into the lead color commentator role on the network. Joined by play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, Olsen has become extremely favorable.

But when it comes to his hairline? Olsen admits that aspect might not be so favorable.

Olsen joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘ on Tuesday morning. You might remember that on Monday, Olsen was in the news for his response to Michael Wilbon’s analytics comments. So his quick turnaround on the show wasn’t too surprising. But what was perhaps surprising was the way the show kicked off.

“Everybody’s mocking your hair. They’re saying you look like a rag. Have you heard that?” McAfee asked Olsen. The Fox commentator was open to responding.

“No, it’s real,” Olsen said as he pulled his knit hat off, revealing his hair. “It’s real. I can confirm. It’s not great. I don’t have a great hairline, but it’s real. So we can clear that up.”

"I don't have a great hairline but it's real.. The internet can be a difficult place" ??@gregolsen88 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/93krqbzWJN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2024

After McAfee asked Olsen if he did see that on the internet, Olsen provided a humorous response.

“The internet… the internet can be a difficult place, you know,” Olsen said. Awkward silence and laughter then emerged. “I don’t know if you’re familiar with that,” Olsen joked to McAfee, who’s certainly earned his lightning rod status online.

But the Fox color commentator was ready to turn the tables. “What about your hair?” Olsen asked. “Is your hair — you’ve done nothing? That’s just natural?”

McAfee cheekily responded. “No, no, I did not wake up like this,” McAfee said. “There are some moves that have to be made to get the hair to look like this. But if I don’t, I got like 40 cowlicks, so my hair would look worse than what yours looks like on Sundays,” he joked.

“Fair,” Olsen responded. “I’m not sure I like the wording of that, but I’ll take it.”

McAfee admitted to calling that a “burial” – the pro wrestling elements haven’t left him – and then applauded Olsen’s efforts on Sunday. To which the lead color commentator said, “I’m not sure if all the round of applause makes up for the shots.”

