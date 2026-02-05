Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While the Super Bowl is typically a time for celebration in the football world, Greg Olsen finds himself in mourning.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Fox Sports NFL analyst revealed that his older brother, Chris Olsen, has passed away following his fight with brain cancer. Chris Olsen had previously been diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is considered one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.

“This terrible disease took many things, but it could never take Chris’s spirit for life,” the ex-NFL tight end wrote in his post, sharing a collection of pictures of himself alongside his brother. “These past few weeks, people came from all over the country to Little Rock to share Chris stories. We laughed. We cried. We remembered a larger than life personality who made everyone feel his love. More importantly, he was able to feel the love and impact he made on countless people over his 42 years.

“Our family is devastated. Everyone could take a lesson on how to live life from Chris. I ask that everyone says a prayer for his amazing wife Lindsay. She was his life. He was her ‘Lovie’ On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for their continued prayers and love. We have felt it. Love you brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88)

In the years since he first became one of the NFL’s most prominent analysts, Olsen’s focus on his family has been evident. It was also one year ago that longtime NFL writer Doug Farrar revealed that he former Miami Hurricanes star provided $10,000 to aid his stepdaughter’s quest for a bone marrow transplant.

Whether it’s his work in the broadcast or personal generosity away from it, Greg Olsen is clearly one of the best in the business. Our thoughts are with the Olsen family at this time.