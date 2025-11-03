Credit: NFL on Fox

We knew Greg Olsen was a rapper and an elite NFL broadcaster, but we didn’t realize he was such a Key & Peele fan.

On the call for a big Carolina Panthers win over the Green Bay Packers, the Fox game analyst was quick on the uptake when Panthers running back Rico Dowdle paid homage to the beloved Comedy Central sketch show with a touchdown celebration.

When Dowdle got into the end zone in the third quarter for his second score, he set up for a group “celly” with his teammates. As other Panthers players gathered around Dowdle, frozen in place, he pumped two hip thrusts into the air.

The thrusts were a clear tribute to an old Key & Peele sketch in which a football player played by Keegan-Michael Key was called for a penalty for a three-pump end zone celebration. Apparently, the sketch taught a generation of NFL fans what the limit was on the number of pumps allowed.

That includes Olsen and his broadcast partner, Adam Amin.

It also apparently includes Dowdle.

As a clear fan of the sketch, Dowdle also told reporters postgame that he had confirmed with team officials that he was allowed to “pump” twice.

Nevertheless, the referees on Sunday nailed Dowdle with a penalty anyway.

Rico Dowdle said he “definitely” should have been allowed two pumps on the celly. Said he hopes he’s not fined. pic.twitter.com/TIYJBCwwES — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 2, 2025

Since joining the top NFL booth originally in 2022, Olsen has been a breath of fresh air. From live breakdowns to keen predictions about the future of the game, Olsen continues to be an exemplary analyst for Fox.

While it’s not every week he gets to flex his Millennial comedy chops, Dowdle gave Olsen a chance to do so this weekend.