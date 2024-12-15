Photo Credit: NFL on CBS

NFL on Fox analyst Greg Olsen blasted officials for a penalty Sunday against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods, saying “if we’re going to outlaw this in the NFL, then we just have to tell our defensive backs you gotta let ’em just catch it.”

Woods hit Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb after a short pass completion late in the first half. Officials flagged Woods with a personal foul for unnecessary roughness.

It was a violent collision, without question, but as Olsen watched the replay, he said the hit looked to be clearly shoulder to shoulder.

“In live action, it looked like Woods hit him with his shoulder … remember, it has to be forceable contact to the head or neck area. It’s so hard in live action to see where the contact is,” Olsen said.

“It looks right shoulder to right shoulder. … I think that’s clean. You see his head whip back. In live action, I get it, it’s not an easy play to call live.”

After officials announced the call, Olsen went off.

“You can see the Panthers sideline is irate, as is Xavier Woods. I get it. It’s a hard hit. CeeDee Lamb takes a shot here. But this is a right shoulder to right shoulder hit.

“Listen, if we’re going to outlaw this in the NFL, then we just have to tell our defensive backs you gotta let ’em just catch it, because it’s just not a penalty.”

"Listen, if we're going to outlaw this in the NFL then we just have to tell our defensive backs you gotta let 'em just catch it because it's just not a penalty." Greg Olsen with some sharp criticism for this flag against Xavier Woods.

“It’s hard to do it much better than that,” agreed play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis.

“It’s not a penalty,” Olsen concluded.

Olsen and Davis were not alone in their opinion on the call. Social media quickly filled with fans and media criticizing the penalty. Former Panthers Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Stewart posted on X, “Xavier Woods got a penalty for being a football player!”

Xavier Woods got a penalty for being a football player!



