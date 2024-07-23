Screengrab via FS2.

When it comes to alternative events like The Basketball Tournament, networks often sell access as an incentive for fans to watch. Even though the competition might not be the same as elite pro sports like the NBA, fans are going to see things they won’t get anywhere else. And when it came to the TBT broadcast between Carmen’s Crew and Red Scare, that included a pretty phenomenal uncensored coach’s rant.

Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) had a pretty significant lead over Red Scare (Dayton alumni) late in the contest only needing one more point to reach the target score in the Elam Ending and win the game. So Red Scare coach Joey Gruden was using all motivational tactics possible to urge his players to make a comeback. As the FS2 broadcast carried Gruden’s words live on the air, it caught multiple f-bombs before finally cutting the audio.

The FS2 broadcast of the TBT matchup between Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) and the Red Scare (Dayton alumni) captured a number of F-bombs coming from a Red Scare coach during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/n9InSe31yK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 23, 2024

Unfortunately for Gruden and Red Scare, Carmen’s Crew scored the next basket and won the game 71-60.

This is the first year for the TBT moving game broadcasts from the ESPN family of networks to Fox Sports after signing a multi-year agreement earlier this year. With no streaming element, only select TBT games are airing on network and cable spread across Fox, FS1, and FS2.

Come to think of it, given how few live sports actually air on FS2, maybe there’s a reason why the mute button wasn’t readily available.