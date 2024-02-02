A screen grab of The Herd with Colin Cowherd (via Fox Sports)

On Friday, FS1 posted a graphic announcing viewership increases for its lineup of afternoon studio shows.

This includes both The Herd and First Things First having their most-watched months ever.

Ratings continue to rise for @FS1's afternoon lineup ? January was the ????-??????? ????? ???? for both @TheHerd & @FTFonFS1 ?? pic.twitter.com/Hy4qErsLfX — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 2, 2024

Unfortunately, Fox didn’t provide detailed information on viewership like ESPN did earlier this week for Get Up, First Take, and The Pat McAfee Show. All that was publicly released were Fox’s notes about those two shows (along with Speak) being up double digits year to year and viewership growing on a month-to-month basis for the 14th (The Herd), 17th (First Things First), and 15th (Speak) months in a row.

Like ESPN’s studio shows, FS1’s studio shows delivered huge viewership on Monday, January 15. The Herd averaged a record 318,000 viewers, while First Things First came in at 237,000. Viewership for Speak was not available.

One show not mentioned in this graphic was Undisputed. Without Shannon Sharpe opposite him, the Skip Bayless show is flailing. Back in December, we discussed Undisputed‘s poor viewership in comparison to First Take, which was trouncing it head-to-head by over 400,000 viewers from September to November. The gap is only continuing to widen: on Monday, First Take averaged 600,000 more viewers than Undisputed, which also drew fewer viewers on the day than the First Take replay on ESPN2 at noon ET.

