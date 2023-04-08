FoxRatingsBy Ken Fang on

March roared like a lion for FS1. As the network aired the World Baseball Classic, the games led to some really good numbers for the network. FS1 aired the WBC both in primetime and late night and it led to people watching its daytime lineup of The Carton Show, Undisputed, The Herd With Colin Cowherd, First Things First and Speak.

According to Fox, the numbers for Undisputed, The Herd and FTF were very good. Fox Sports ratings guru Michael Mulvihill notes that FS1 saw a ratings bump of 47 percent which he states is the best March on record for the network.

With Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless up 8 percent from last year, The Herd up by 17 percent and First Things First increasing by a whopping 95 percent, these are increases that any network would yearn for.

March was also good for The Carton Show seeing its best ratings to date. It’s no wonder that Fox is offering a Brinks Truck load of money to lure him away from WFAN.

And Mulvihill says live sports programming on both Big Fox and FS1 have led to increased viewership across the board thanks to the Super Bowl back in February and the WBC. He says viewership on FS1, FS2 and Fox Deportes all benefited from March baseball in the first quarter of 2023.

Overall, FS1 is reaping the rewards of airing a once-in-a-generation event in the World Baseball Classic and having the final on cable rather on broadcast. Fox Sports execs are celebrating the increased viewership and hoping that eyeballs stay on their daytime lineup.

