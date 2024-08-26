Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Since its founding 11 years ago, Fox Sports 1 has been trying to find its footing. They began by trying to emulate the Worldwide Leader with its own version of SportsCenter that didn’t last. The only surviving show from launch, NASCAR Race Hub, was canceled earlier this year.

FS1 then pivoted to fully “embrace debate” two years after launching by teaming Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe together for a show that made the network a constant viral sensation. Along the way they’ve gone from being hard to find during baseball’s postseason to surpassing ESPN in subscribers. Despite being more accessible though, ratings for their daily lineup while getting close to the Worldwide Leader at times, hasn’t consistently moved the needle.

For the first time in years though, FS1 might’ve found a way to finally develop their own voice and serve as a proper alternative to ESPN.

FS1 recently announced a new lineup that has switched some of their hosts to different time periods while adding new talent such as former Chicago sports radio host Danny Parkins and former NFL player Mark Schlereth. Parkins and Schlereth will co-host a morning show known as Breakfast Ball with Craig Carton. Emmanuel Acho, James Jones and LeSean McCoy move from the afternoons to late mornings taking over Skip Bayless’ former timeslot alongside newcomer Chase Daniel for a show called The Facility. The Herd with Colin Cowherd, First Things First and Speak! will stay put but the latter show will now feature Joy Taylor with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce.

Hosts like Cowherd, Wright and Parkins don’t fit into the mold of “embrace debate.” When analyzing sports and giving their opinions, they tend to be more philosophical. It’s not a shocker to hear analogies to pop culture, politics and society on The Herd or First Things First. They create a space where the assumption isn’t that the sports fanatic tuning in doesn’t understand other things happening in the world around them outside of sports. Despite that, they’re also able to tread the line of not getting political and potentially offending half of their audience. This strategy is almost a wink-wink acknowledgment to the audience that they respect their intelligence.

For the first time in a long time, FS1 isn’t necessarily the home of inflammatory debate and that’s a positive turn of events. Arguments are made off of the basis of facts and not out of thin air. I have so much respect for Stephen A. Smith. I’m a viewer of his content. I’m a fan. But there are moments you question some things that are being said for the greater good of healthy sports conversation. Just last week, he pondered about whether Dan Le Batard and the Miami Dolphins were in cahoots to get Tua Tugavoila to speak out against former head coach Brian Flores with no sourcing or reporting to back it up.

He also questioned Sheryl Swoopes’ ability to analyze Caitlin Clark effectively because Swoopes, a former WNBA All Star, allegedly didn’t mention her on her podcast. These kinds of assumptions are entertaining. They keep myself and other viewers watching at times. But there’s an argument to be made about whether they’re always appropriate or reasonable.

FS1’s move to elevate Cowherd and Wright as the unofficial faces of the network while adding on Parkins shows viewers that this kind of inflammatory talk isn’t necessarily part of the diet anymore on their end and that viewers can still be entertained without it.

Now, this is not to say that none of the hosts I’ve named or some of the other hosts on the lineup don’t also do the same thing at times. But the message FS1 is portraying with this lineup and by bringing aboard someone like Chase Daniel, who’s gone viral for his deep dives and X’s and O’s analysis, is that this kind of discussion isn’t necessarily our forte any longer. It’s not our go-to strategy. Skip Bayless is gone and his brand of discussion is gone with it.

Acho seems ready to embrace the network’s slight pivot as well. He recently solicited comments from viewers asking them what they hate most about sports debate shows. It’ll be interesting to see if there are lessons learned and implemented from the responses he received.

Sports Fans, question for you: What do you hate and love about sports shows? I’m all ears and your opinion matters. Talk to me in the replies or quote tweets, I’ll read them all. ✍🏽👆🏾👇🏾 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 22, 2024

FS1’s lineup also brings a lot more geographic diversity compared to what exists on ESPN. Schlereth was based in Denver, Parkins was based in Chicago, Wright was based in Kansas City and Taylor was based in Miami. More perspectives from different jurisdictions is always a net positive for viewers. Teams like the Chiefs, the Bears and the Dolphins are going to be big storylines as football season kicks off. It’s important to have national hosts who have sources and connections in those places that can provide an extra tidbit of information that viewers might not be able to get elsewhere.

The network will feature two player led shows. This will continue to give viewers the perspective of the athletes who weren’t always at the top of their sport and can understand the heart of a locker room. It will also provide the perspective of stars who dominated their positions at one point like Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce who can analyze stars crushing it or failing during their biggest moments on the court or on the field.

ESPN has a plethora of shows, podcasts and platforms that also give fans unique perspectives. It is what makes them the worldwide leader in sports. Because of how much they have to offer though, there is the challenge of finding ways to make sure everything they offer is promoted adequately. FS1 on the other hand has a very curated lineup. What you see is what you’re going to get and nothing else in between.

As big Fox continues to expand its sports lineup adding Friday night Big Ten football, the company has a chance to use their live sports assets as a resource to amplify and market FS1’s lineup. This could include taking over the pregame and halftime shows for some of Fox’s inventory once in a while during the football season whether it’s a segment or a special full broadcast. During the heyday of Undisputed, the show occasionally got the boost of airing on big Fox. It could also include promos during these games which already happens as of now. If Fox can strategically promote this lineup as it distinguishes itself from the competition, it wouldn’t be a shocker to see a closer competition between FS1 and ESPN not only in terms of ratings but in terms of viewer acclaim.

When Fox airs the Super Bowl in February, look for them to possibly air one or two FS1 shows on the big network as a pregame appetizer to the Big Game. Connecting big Fox to FS1 and having personalities like Tom Brady continuing to appear as a guest on the network will only help in their efforts to legitimize FS1 even more. FS1 is finally finding its voice. Let’s see how much sports fans are receptive to it.