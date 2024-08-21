Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

When Skip Bayless left FS1, there was always going to be a shakeup, but what that shakeup looked like remained to be seen. 670 The Score’s Danny Parkins closed up shop in Chicago to join the network that had afforded him previous opportunities, including filling in for Colin Cowherd.

But beyond Parkins’ ascension, what we knew about FS1’s future remained largely mum.

That was until Wednesday, as The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel had the exclusive on the new look FS1. According to Glasspiegel, the new morning show, Breakfast Ball, will feature Parkins, former WFAN host Craig Carton, and Mark Schlereth. The Carton Show ran on FS1 for three seasons, hosted by Carton and ex-ESPNer David Jacoby. As for Schlereth, he serves as a Fox NFL analyst and FS1 studio analyst.

It’s unclear what this means for Jacoby’s future.

Glasspiegel also included another nugget about FS1’s new morning show: Michelle Beadle was reportedly in talks to join alongside Carton, but “both sides got cold feet at the eleventh hour and decided not to proceed.”

The next show in the lineup, The Facility, will feature a quartet of former NFL stars: Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Chase Daniel, and James Jones. It will air from 10 a.m. to noon.

Notably, Acho, McCoy and Jones previously collaborated on Speak.

The rest of FS1’s afternoon programming will remain largely unchanged. The Herd with Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre will continue from noon to 3 p.m., followed by First Things First with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes.

Additionally, Speak will retain its familiar format, with Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce and Joy Taylor at the helm.

As FS1 enters this new era, it’ll be interesting to see how its programming can compete in the current marketplace, especially as ESPN considers changes to its own lineup.

