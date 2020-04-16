Having zero sports makes things quite difficult for sports television networks during the COVID-19 pandemic (to go with stay-at-home orders, making it difficult to produce shows even if there’s actually content).

In need of ways to be creative and fill time slots (without going to the archives, and while being able to produce remotely), Fox Sports is giving a sports trivia game show a shot.

Fox Sports announced on Wednesday that Fox Sports: The Home Game will premiere Thursday, April 16 at 11:00 p.m. ET (just over 24 hours after the announcement, which tells you how quickly this thing came together).

The Home Game will be hosted by longtime Fox Sports play-by-play man and former SportsCenter anchor, Chris Myers.

Come on down, @JeffGordonWeb and @Brady_Quinn – you're the first contestants on FOX SPORTS: HOME GAME!@The_ChrisMyers hosts a new sports and pop-culture game show premiering Thursday at 11:00 PM ET on FS1. pic.twitter.com/YKCSs00gHw — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 15, 2020

According to the press release (which is a total of three sentences), Myers “is joined each week by two celebrity guests who compete against one another to answer sports and pop culture trivia questions.”

Fox Sports’ Jeff Gordon and Brady Quinn will compete in the first edition of the game show, which will be produced remotely (as the name of the show would suggest).

The sports trivia game show history isn’t very large, with ESPN’s 2-Minute Drill (2000-2001) and Stump the Schwab (2004-2006), and Crackle/NBC Sports’ Sports Jeopardy! (2004-2006) all lasting under five seasons. It’s possible that Fox Sports intends for The Home Game to be programming only during the pandemic.