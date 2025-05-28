Photo Credit: FS1

Keyshawn Johnson is taking an NFL agent to court for almost seven-figures in damages.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Johnson, a co-host of FS1’s Speak, is suing NFL agent Chris Ellison for nearly $1 million over alleged unpaid finder’s fees. Per the report, Johnson and Ellison made an agreement about a decade ago that would see Johnson earn one-third of Ellison’s 3% commission for players the former NFL star referred to the agent.

In total, Johnson is claiming Ellison has withheld $962,335 that he is rightfully owed. Ellison is denying the allegations, according to TMZ Sports.

In the suit, Johnson alleges that Ellison has not paid finder’s fees for four NFL players that were funneled to him: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Keyshawn Johnson has served as a co-host of Speak alongside former NBA star Paul Pierce and host Joy Taylor since joining FS1 in 2023. Prior to joining Fox Sports, Johnson spent over a decade immediately post-retirement on ESPN, where he served as an NFL analyst across the network’s studio programming including Sunday NFL Countdown.