A wildly–inaccurate map is always good for a laugh, and the latest case in point here comes from FS1’s pre-game coverage of Virginia Tech-West Virginia. That game is at WVU’s home of Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. But you wouldn’t know it from the graphic FS1 showed, which instead put its location on the Virginia-North Carolina border. Here’s how Timothy Burke initially relayed this on Twitter, with a good Wheeling Conventions joke:

The proceedings of the Wheeling Conventions have hereby been rescinded #chyronfail pic.twitter.com/8dZPk8ay2I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2021

It’s notable that Morgantown is in the northern part of West Virginia, near the Pennsylvania and Maryland borders. The spot they placed it on the map is closer to Danville, VA, which is about a six-hour drive from Morgantown.

(It’s also towards Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech plays. But the Hokies are on the road for this one.)

As per usual with mistakes of this sort, here’s Maxwell Smart with some commentary on FS1’s graphic choices.

