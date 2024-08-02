Danny Parkins and Nick Wright.

With Skip Bayless out of the picture at FS1 as of Friday, executives are putting together plans for the network’s lineup this NFL season and beyond. Multiple reports suggest a significant reshuffle, including the potential addition of a TV show built around Chicago sports radio host Danny Parkins.

In separate reports Friday, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports detailed plans for a new FS1 lineup that could move Speak host Joy Taylor in mid-mornings, Keyshawn Johnson in the afternoons, and perhaps a newly formed show helmed by the up-and-comer Parkins.

Marchand reported Taylor would stay in afternoons on Speak and be joined by Johnson, while Acho could partially replace Bayless in the morning.

I wouldn’t be surprised if post-Skip Bayless on FS1, Emmanuel Acho headlines a new morning show, while Keyshawn Johnson does the same on the afternoon, teaming with Joy Taylor. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 2, 2024

Other recent moves create would create even more change at FS1. Both Speak and First Things First were recently extended to two hours following each the cancelation of Race Hub. Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post previously reported Michelle Beadle is in talks to join The Carton Show in the early-morning slot. McCarthy reports Richard Sherman will continue with a role on the network, even if Undisputed goes away with Bayless.

That would leave the following daily lineup on FS1:

The Carton Show with Beadle and Craig Carton at 7 a.m. ET

The next evolution of Undisputed with Acho and potentially Taylor at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Herd with Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre at noon ET

FTF at 3 p.m. ET

Speak with at 5 p.m. ET

A Parkins-led show could eat into Undisputed‘s current 2.5-hour runtime or shorten another show.

It appears FS1 is hesitant to mess with First Things First in the afternoon given its growing audience and the impressive chemistry and balance among its hosts Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard. According to McCarthy, FS1 execs see Wright as “the future of the network.”

Meanwhile, Cowherd’s contract ends next year. FS1 would have significant trouble replacing The Herd, which anchors its daytime lineup for three hours per day, no matter how much execs may like Wright, Acho, Taylor or Parkins.

They can’t know now what Cowherd’s plans will be next year, but FS1 will likely try to stay flexible in the meantime. That would explain why recent reports suggest they will mostly promote from within and reshuffle the deck rather than spending big for someone like Max Kellerman.

Either way, FS1 will look much different this fall with potentially more change on the horizon.

[Andrew Marchand on X, Front Office Sports]