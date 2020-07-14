On Tuesday, Fox announced FS1’s schedule of regular season MLB games, which includes 37 games across a variety of nights over the next two-plus months.

Notably, there isn’t really a set day each week where FS1 will have games – it’s a hodgepodge, including ESPN’s traditional Monday and Wednesday night windows (thanks to NBA coverage). I have no idea what this means for ESPN’s weeknight MLB coverage in 2020 aside from that it seems like there will be less of it on a weekly basis.

Last week, ESPN and Fox released their nationally televised schedules, which includes ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and Fox broadcast games on a variety of Thursdays and Saturdays.

Here’s the full schedule, with all start times Eastern. In case some of those start times look weird (weeknight 6 PM starts, for example), those are within minutes of the actual start times: this isn’t an MLS situation where the game window starts when the full pregame show starts. These games are typically not national exclusives, and also air locally.

Saturday, July 25th: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, July 28th: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, July 28th: Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, 9:00 PM

Thursday, July 30th: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, 9:30 PM

Saturday, August 1st: Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 6:00 PM

Monday, August 3rd: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves, 7:00 PM

Friday, August 7th: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers, 9:00 PM

Saturday, August 8th: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:00 PM

Monday, August 10th: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, August 11th: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, August 12th: Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:00 PM

Friday, August 14th: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays, 6:30 PM

Friday, August 14th: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 PM

Saturday, August 15th: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:00 PM

Monday, August 17th: San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, August 18th: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:00 PM

Thursday, August 20th: Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins, 7:00 PM

Friday, August 21st: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants, 9:30 PM

Saturday, August 22nd: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:00 PM

Saturday, August 22nd:Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals, 7:00 PM

Monday, August 24th: Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, August 25th: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, August 25th:Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, 9:30 PM

Friday, August 28th: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins, 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 29th: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:00 PM

Tuesday, September 1st: Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, September 1st: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, September 2nd: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners, 9:30 PM

Saturday, September 5th: San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics, 4:00 PM

Monday, September 7th: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, September 8th: Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, September 9th: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:00 PM

Friday, September 11th: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals, 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 12th: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, September 15th: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, September 22nd: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:00 PM

Thursday, September 24th: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, 8:00 PM

Of note, the Yankees and Red Sox each only appear once (!), largely because each appears twice on Sunday Night Baseball and three times on national Fox broadcasts. The World Champion Nationals and AL champion Astros both also only show up once on this schedule (zero Sunday Night Baseball and three national Fox games for each), while several teams, including the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves, Phillies, and Brewers, appear three times each. The San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers, who each lost 90 games last season, appear five times apiece, while the Arizona Diamondbacks and the 93-loss Pittsburgh Pirates show up four times each.

