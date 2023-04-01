When Fox Sports hired Derek Jeter, the writing was on the wall that Frank Thomas’ days behind the studio desk were numbered. Now it appears they are officially done.

According to the NY Post’s Andrew Marchand, Thomas is officially off of Fox’s pregame and postgame shows during the regular season and postseason.

The Baseball Hall-of-Famer had not been included in Fox’s analyst announcement for the upcoming season, leading to speculation that there was no role for him in the upcoming season. That was confirmed by a Fox Sports spokesman on Saturday.