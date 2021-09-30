The Field of Dreams movie site and ballpark in Iowa has already seen one MLB on Fox game, and is set for another MLB game next year. Now, it’s been bought by a company involving MLB on Fox analyst Frank Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner. Thomas will now serve as CEO of the venture. Here’s a release on that:

We are excited to announce that baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has purchased controlling stake in Go The Distance Baseball, LLC and the Field of Dreams Movie Site. Please read the press release for full details. @TheBigHurt_35 #dreamnation #gothedistance pic.twitter.com/agihLKloZo — Field of Dreams Movie Site (@fodmoviesite) September 30, 2021

Some further photos of Thomas during that press conference are available via Kelsey Kremer of The Des Moines Register here. We’ll see what he and Heidner do with this site, and how that affects MLB’s plans to develop it.

[Top photo from Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register, via USA Today Sports]