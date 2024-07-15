Fox Sports endured serious audio problems during its Copa América final Sunday night.

Fox Sports’ coverage of the Copa América final Sunday night endured serious technical issues, as the audio went out of sync for an extended period, confusing and frustrating fans.

The problem began when Fox’s feed froze at the 11:45 mark in the first half, and the network switched to the Copa América world feed. At that point, the audio clearly ran several seconds ahead of the video, for at least 15 minutes.

It’s not just you with the audio and video syncing issues on the Fox Copa América Final broadcast. ⚽️📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/xGT1mLsWgk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2024



The Univision broadcast did not seem to have any issues.

univision does not appear to be having this problem pic.twitter.com/kSOz2g9Q5u — jaiden (@steph_turkey) July 15, 2024

It’s not the first technical issue Fox Sports has experienced during the tournament. Fans blasted the network’s decision to use a distant camera placement for coverage of the USMNT-Uruguay Group C Finale.

Fans were equally irritated during the championship match. ESPN’s Pat McAfee summed up the thoughts of many, wondering if he was the only person experiencing the problem.

“Commentating is like 5 seconds ahead for everyone else?” McAfee posted on X.

Commentating is like 5 seconds ahead for everyone else? #CopaAmerica — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 15, 2024

The production of this tournament from start to finish has been an absolute embarrassment https://t.co/zgWaV6T8q3 — McLisan al Gaib (@its_saulgood) July 15, 2024

I was wondering. I think the announcers are now deliberately slowing down their commentary to reduce the synch problem https://t.co/q93jHpS9nY — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) July 15, 2024

Fox should be banned from broadcasting all future soccer events. — TLM (@thelinemovement) July 15, 2024

This is why you only watch international futbol on Telemundo or Univision. Sí, hablo español 🔥 https://t.co/F9B63jCmhl — Joe cardoso 📝🎙🗣 (@JoeCardoso301) July 15, 2024

FOX embarrassing coverage of the final too. My feed was messed up for well over 15minutes of play, completely desynced with audio well ahead of the play https://t.co/VjMWSqBfNJ — Nick (@JetBlk) July 15, 2024

Despite the technical issues, Fox has been drawing record-setting ratings during the tournament.

