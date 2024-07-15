Fox Sports Copa America broadcast Credit: Fox Sports Fox Sports endured serious audio problems during its Copa América final Sunday night.
Fox Sports’ coverage of the Copa América final Sunday night endured serious technical issues, as the audio went out of sync for an extended period, confusing and frustrating fans.

The problem began when Fox’s feed froze at the 11:45 mark in the first half, and the network switched to the Copa América world feed. At that point, the audio clearly ran several seconds ahead of the video, for at least 15 minutes.


The Univision broadcast did not seem to have any issues.

It’s not the first technical issue Fox Sports has experienced during the tournament. Fans blasted the network’s decision to use a distant camera placement for coverage of the USMNT-Uruguay Group C Finale.

Fans were equally irritated during the championship match. ESPN’s Pat McAfee summed up the thoughts of many, wondering if he was the only person experiencing the problem.

“Commentating is like 5 seconds ahead for everyone else?” McAfee posted on X.

Despite the technical issues, Fox has been drawing record-setting ratings during the tournament.

