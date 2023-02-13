Super Bowl LVII Graphics
By Sean Keeley on

As expected, Fox debuted some new graphics for the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The changes aren’t very different from the previous iteration. Fox producer Brad Zager had told the New York Post that the graphics have been updated for a “modernized” look. Now that we’ve seen them, it looks like they’ve added a slight bevel to the edges.

You can see the simple and boxy look of the graphics style on this replay as well.

Fox’s new graphics package is a continuation of a network tradition of “trying to distinguish the Super Bowl from regular-season and playoff games,” as the Post said.

Despite not being a massive change, reactions to the new scorebug and graphics were pretty mixed, to say the least. Many feel like the bug itself is too large while others don’t seem to have much of an opinion either way.

Fox will not only be showing off new graphics but plenty of new or unique camera angles as well. The network has 44 manned cameras at the Super Bowl, double what is used for a regular NFL game. They’ll also have a 4K camera and the “Megalodon” camera that creates a cinematic experience.

