As expected, Fox debuted some new graphics for the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's how the new Fox score bug looks with the yellow play clock and stat lines alongside it. Additionally a graphic (showing Nick Sirianni info), as well as the goal-line camera angle. #SuperBowl ?? pic.twitter.com/WKdm27S6ll — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2023

The changes aren’t very different from the previous iteration. Fox producer Brad Zager had told the New York Post that the graphics have been updated for a “modernized” look. Now that we’ve seen them, it looks like they’ve added a slight bevel to the edges.

You can see the simple and boxy look of the graphics style on this replay as well.

Greg Olsen breaks down the Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5Yykw5PaGA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

Fox’s new graphics package is a continuation of a network tradition of “trying to distinguish the Super Bowl from regular-season and playoff games,” as the Post said.

Despite not being a massive change, reactions to the new scorebug and graphics were pretty mixed, to say the least. Many feel like the bug itself is too large while others don’t seem to have much of an opinion either way.

I guess the new scorebug is fine but unnecessarily tall pic.twitter.com/HuVJx2WdxR — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 12, 2023

I like it. Previous design was good but seemed to have scores a little too close. (Also didn’t see it until reading comments, now can’t unsee 3D glasses) https://t.co/SCthNiRh4D — Matt Ernst (@MattKCBD) February 13, 2023

I like it https://t.co/EAMazkMAOK — Andy Villamarzo (@Andy_Villamarzo) February 12, 2023

Hey @FOXSports. It’s not big enough. Make it half the screen please. SMH https://t.co/Id81lVPMyz — Jeremie Poplin (@jeremiepoplin) February 12, 2023

Fox will not only be showing off new graphics but plenty of new or unique camera angles as well. The network has 44 manned cameras at the Super Bowl, double what is used for a regular NFL game. They’ll also have a 4K camera and the “Megalodon” camera that creates a cinematic experience.

